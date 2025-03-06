Senate Bill 380 Printer's Number 327
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - (3) The State Employees' Retirement Board.
"China." The People's Republic of China.
"Company." A sole proprietorship, organization, association,
corporation, partnership, joint venture, limited partnership,
limited liability partnership, limited liability company or
other entity or business association that exists for the purpose
of making a profit.
"Direct holdings." All securities of a company or the
government of China that are held directly by the public fund.
"Foreign company." An entity which is not organized under
the laws of the United States.
"Government of China." The government of China and its
political subdivisions and the instrumentalities and companies
owned or controlled by the government of China or its political
subdivisions.
"Indemnitee." Each current or former board member, duly
appointed designee of a board member, officer, employee,
including, without limitation, the attorneys in the Office of
Chief Counsel that serve a public fund, agent, research firm or
investment manager of a public fund who was or is a party to, or
is threatened to be made a party to or is otherwise involved in,
any proceeding by reason of the fact that the person is or was a
board member, designee of a board member, officer, employee,
agent, research firm or investment manager of a public fund.
"Indirect holdings." All securities held in an account or
fund such as a mutual fund managed by one or more persons not
employed by a public fund, in which the public fund owns shares
or interests together with other investors.
"Public fund." Any of the following:
(1) The State Employees' Retirement Fund established
