Senate Bill 372 Printer's Number 320
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - every subsequent eligibility period thereafter, a selected
nuclear power plant shall pay a renewal fee to the commission
in an amount to be determined by the commission, but which
shall not exceed $250,000, to be used to defray the costs
incurred by the commission to administer the ZEC program.
(k) Performance.--
(1) A selected nuclear power plant shall be excused from
performance, including, but not limited to, the sale of ZECs,
and a payment from an electric distribution company shall not
be due to the selected nuclear power plant, if:
(i) the selected nuclear power plant suspends or
ceases operations, despite the selected nuclear power
plant's reasonable efforts to continue operations, due to
an event beyond its control, including, but not limited
to, acts of God, flood, drought, earthquake, storm, fire,
lightning, epidemic, war, riot, labor dispute, labor or
material shortage, sabotage or explosion. The selected
nuclear power plant shall no longer be excused from
performance, and a payment from an electric distribution
company shall be due, after conclusion of the event;
(ii) the General Assembly enacts a law imposing a
significant new tax, special assessment or fee on the
generation of electricity, the ownership or leasehold of
a generating unit or the privilege or occupation of the
generation, ownership or leasehold of generation units by
a selected nuclear power plant;
(iii) a Federal or State law is enacted that
materially reduces the value of a ZEC or the commission
exercises its discretion to reduce the amount of the per-
kilowatt-hour charge under subsection (j)(3);
