Senate Bill 381 Printer's Number 328
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - "Animal testing facility." A facility, including a private
entity, State agency or institution of higher education, that
confines and uses animal subjects for research, education,
testing or other scientific or medical purposes.
"Commonwealth funds." Money of a fund or account in the
State Treasury of the Commonwealth.
"Devocalization." The process of performing a surgical
procedure to cut, notch, punch, abrade, laser, suture or
otherwise physically alter the vocal apparatus of an animal
subject with the intent of altering, reducing or eliminating
vocal sounds produced by the animal subject.
"Devocalize." The term includes debarking, devoicing,
silencing, ventriculocordectomy, vocal cordectomy, bark
reduction and bark softening.
"Medically unnecessary." Not carried out solely for the
better health, welfare or safety of an animal subject.
"Recipient of Commonwealth funds." A person, including a
public or private entity, to whom Commonwealth funds are paid.
§ 58A02. Prohibiting Commonwealth funding for painful animal
subject experimentation.
(a) Use of funds.--A recipient of Commonwealth funds is
prohibited from using the Commonwealth funds to directly support
medically unnecessary research on animal subjects that is
classified under pain and distress categories "D" or "E" by the
United States Department of Agriculture.
(b) Applicability.--Subsection (a) does not apply to the
direct funding of research for the construction or maintenance
of facilities, the purchase or maintenance of general-use
equipment, overhead costs, capital improvements or faculty or
employee salaries.
