Senate Bill 381 Printer's Number 328

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - "Animal testing facility." A facility, including a private

entity, State agency or institution of higher education, that

confines and uses animal subjects for research, education,

testing or other scientific or medical purposes.

"Commonwealth funds." Money of a fund or account in the

State Treasury of the Commonwealth.

"Devocalization." The process of performing a surgical

procedure to cut, notch, punch, abrade, laser, suture or

otherwise physically alter the vocal apparatus of an animal

subject with the intent of altering, reducing or eliminating

vocal sounds produced by the animal subject.

"Devocalize." The term includes debarking, devoicing,

silencing, ventriculocordectomy, vocal cordectomy, bark

reduction and bark softening.

"Medically unnecessary." Not carried out solely for the

better health, welfare or safety of an animal subject.

"Recipient of Commonwealth funds." A person, including a

public or private entity, to whom Commonwealth funds are paid.

§ 58A02. Prohibiting Commonwealth funding for painful animal

subject experimentation.

(a) Use of funds.--A recipient of Commonwealth funds is

prohibited from using the Commonwealth funds to directly support

medically unnecessary research on animal subjects that is

classified under pain and distress categories "D" or "E" by the

United States Department of Agriculture.

(b) Applicability.--Subsection (a) does not apply to the

direct funding of research for the construction or maintenance

of facilities, the purchase or maintenance of general-use

equipment, overhead costs, capital improvements or faculty or

employee salaries.

