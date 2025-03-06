Senate Bill 377 Printer's Number 323

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 323

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

377

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PHILLIPS-HILL, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK, CULVER,

J. WARD, STEFANO AND DUSH, MARCH 6, 2025

REFERRED TO COMMUNICATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY, MARCH 6, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 62 (Procurement) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in contracts for public works, providing for

contracts for information technology commodities and

services.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Title 62 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes is amended by adding a section to read:

§ 3914. Contracts for information technology commodities and

services.

A contract for the procurement of end point devices shall

require that those devices, services and solutions be capable of

being configured, secured and maintained in a manner that meets

the National Institute of Standards and Technology guidelines in

the National Institute of Standards and Technology Special

Publication 800-series that are in effect at the time of the

effective date of this section or industry best practices for

computer security to the extent that the guidelines or industry

best practices are applicable to the end point devices, services

