Senate Resolution 29 Printer's Number 325
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 325
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
29
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, STREET, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, FONTANA,
HUGHES, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA, HAYWOOD,
MILLER, KANE, J. WARD, STEFANO, SAVAL AND SANTARSIERO,
MARCH 6, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 6, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing the month of January 2025 as "National Blood Donor
Month" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, January is observed across this nation as "National
Blood Donor Month"; and
WHEREAS, Every January, blood banks across the United States
appeal for all eligible people to donate blood; and
WHEREAS, January is traditionally a difficult month to
collect blood due to holiday activity; and
WHEREAS, As a result of accidents, inclement weather and
serious illnesses, there is traditionally an increased demand on
blood bank supplies; and
WHEREAS, Donating blood is a simple, safe, lifesaving and
selfless gift that millions of Americans are eligible to give;
therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of January 2025
as "National Blood Donor Month" in Pennsylvania.
