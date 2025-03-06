Senate Resolution 29 Printer's Number 325

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 325 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RESOLUTION No. 29 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, STREET, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, FONTANA, HUGHES, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA, HAYWOOD, MILLER, KANE, J. WARD, STEFANO, SAVAL AND SANTARSIERO, MARCH 6, 2025 REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 6, 2025 A RESOLUTION Recognizing the month of January 2025 as "National Blood Donor Month" in Pennsylvania. WHEREAS, January is observed across this nation as "National Blood Donor Month"; and WHEREAS, Every January, blood banks across the United States appeal for all eligible people to donate blood; and WHEREAS, January is traditionally a difficult month to collect blood due to holiday activity; and WHEREAS, As a result of accidents, inclement weather and serious illnesses, there is traditionally an increased demand on blood bank supplies; and WHEREAS, Donating blood is a simple, safe, lifesaving and selfless gift that millions of Americans are eligible to give; therefore be it RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of January 2025 as "National Blood Donor Month" in Pennsylvania. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.