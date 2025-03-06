Submit Release
Senate Resolution 29 Printer's Number 325

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 325

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

29

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, STREET, CAPPELLETTI, COMITTA, FONTANA,

HUGHES, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, PHILLIPS-HILL, COSTA, HAYWOOD,

MILLER, KANE, J. WARD, STEFANO, SAVAL AND SANTARSIERO,

MARCH 6, 2025

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 6, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Recognizing the month of January 2025 as "National Blood Donor

Month" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, January is observed across this nation as "National

Blood Donor Month"; and

WHEREAS, Every January, blood banks across the United States

appeal for all eligible people to donate blood; and

WHEREAS, January is traditionally a difficult month to

collect blood due to holiday activity; and

WHEREAS, As a result of accidents, inclement weather and

serious illnesses, there is traditionally an increased demand on

blood bank supplies; and

WHEREAS, Donating blood is a simple, safe, lifesaving and

selfless gift that millions of Americans are eligible to give;

therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of January 2025

as "National Blood Donor Month" in Pennsylvania.

