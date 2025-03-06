Senate Bill 382 Printer's Number 329
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - left with a radius of 271.00 feet, an arc distance of 9.72 feet
and a chord bearing of South 34 degrees 11 minutes 26 seconds
West 9.72 feet to a point; thence leaving the northwestern right
of way of SR 2031 (Lake Road) and through the property of the
Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission the following three
courses and distances:
North 56 degrees 50 minutes 12 seconds West, 21.00 feet to a
point;
North 34 degrees 11 minutes 26 seconds East, 10.47 feet to a
point;
South 54 degrees 46 minutes 56 seconds East, 21.00 feet to a
point, the POINT OF BEGINNING.
Containing 211.64 square feet (0.0049 acres).
SLOPE EASEMENT
PARCEL 2
AN EASEMENT UPON ALL THAT CERTAIN parcel of land located
along the northwesterly line of the Legal Right of Way of State
Route 2031 (Lake Road) and being further located as:
COMMENCING from a point located at the centerline
intersection of SR 2031 (Lake Road) and SR 0307 (Roosevelt
Highway). Said POINT OF COMMENCEMENT being located at:
Latitude North 41 degrees 30 minutes 27.59 seconds;
Longitude West 75 degrees 50 minutes 32.98 seconds;
thence from said POINT OF COMMENCEMENT, North 14 degrees 10
minutes 11 seconds East along the centerline of SR 2031 418.79
feet to a point of curvature; thence along the centerline of SR
2031 and along a curve to the right with a radius of 251.00
feet, an arc distance of 92.21 feet, chord bearing of North 24
degrees 41 minutes 38 seconds East 91.69 feet to a point; thence
leaving the centerline of SR 2031, North 54 degrees 46 minutes
