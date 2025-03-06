Senate Bill 382 Printer's Number 329

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - left with a radius of 271.00 feet, an arc distance of 9.72 feet

and a chord bearing of South 34 degrees 11 minutes 26 seconds

West 9.72 feet to a point; thence leaving the northwestern right

of way of SR 2031 (Lake Road) and through the property of the

Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission the following three

courses and distances:

North 56 degrees 50 minutes 12 seconds West, 21.00 feet to a

point;

North 34 degrees 11 minutes 26 seconds East, 10.47 feet to a

point;

South 54 degrees 46 minutes 56 seconds East, 21.00 feet to a

point, the POINT OF BEGINNING.

Containing 211.64 square feet (0.0049 acres).

SLOPE EASEMENT

PARCEL 2

AN EASEMENT UPON ALL THAT CERTAIN parcel of land located

along the northwesterly line of the Legal Right of Way of State

Route 2031 (Lake Road) and being further located as:

COMMENCING from a point located at the centerline

intersection of SR 2031 (Lake Road) and SR 0307 (Roosevelt

Highway). Said POINT OF COMMENCEMENT being located at:

Latitude North 41 degrees 30 minutes 27.59 seconds;

Longitude West 75 degrees 50 minutes 32.98 seconds;

thence from said POINT OF COMMENCEMENT, North 14 degrees 10

minutes 11 seconds East along the centerline of SR 2031 418.79

feet to a point of curvature; thence along the centerline of SR

2031 and along a curve to the right with a radius of 251.00

feet, an arc distance of 92.21 feet, chord bearing of North 24

degrees 41 minutes 38 seconds East 91.69 feet to a point; thence

leaving the centerline of SR 2031, North 54 degrees 46 minutes

20250SB0382PN0329 - 3 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30