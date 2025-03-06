Senate Bill 38 Printer's Number 341

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - (v) the court reporter taking the testimony; and

(vi) any other person agreed to by the witness and

the attorney for the Commonwealth.

(3) Oral testimony taken under a civil investigative

demand shall be taken in the county or city within which the

person resides, is found, or transacts business, or in a

place to which the false claims investigator and the witness

otherwise agree.

(4) (i) When the transcript of testimony is completed,

the false claims investigator or the officer before whom

the testimony is taken shall afford the witness, who may

be accompanied by counsel, a reasonable opportunity to

examine and read the transcript, unless the witness

waives the reading and examination.

(ii) The officer or false claims investigator shall

enter and identify on the transcript any changes in form

or substance that the witness desires to make with a

statement of the reasons the witness gives for making the

changes.

(iii) The witness shall sign the transcript after

the changes, if any, are made, unless the witness waives

the signing in writing, is ill, cannot be found, or

refuses to sign. If the witness does not sign the

transcript within 30 days after being afforded a

reasonable opportunity to sign it, the officer or false

claims investigator shall sign it and state on the record

the fact of the witness's waiver, illness, absence or

refusal to sign, together with the reasons, if any, given

for why the witness did not sign the transcript.

(iv) The officer before whom the testimony is taken

20250SB0038PN0341 - 24 -

