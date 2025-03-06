Senate Bill 38 Printer's Number 341
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - (v) the court reporter taking the testimony; and
(vi) any other person agreed to by the witness and
the attorney for the Commonwealth.
(3) Oral testimony taken under a civil investigative
demand shall be taken in the county or city within which the
person resides, is found, or transacts business, or in a
place to which the false claims investigator and the witness
otherwise agree.
(4) (i) When the transcript of testimony is completed,
the false claims investigator or the officer before whom
the testimony is taken shall afford the witness, who may
be accompanied by counsel, a reasonable opportunity to
examine and read the transcript, unless the witness
waives the reading and examination.
(ii) The officer or false claims investigator shall
enter and identify on the transcript any changes in form
or substance that the witness desires to make with a
statement of the reasons the witness gives for making the
changes.
(iii) The witness shall sign the transcript after
the changes, if any, are made, unless the witness waives
the signing in writing, is ill, cannot be found, or
refuses to sign. If the witness does not sign the
transcript within 30 days after being afforded a
reasonable opportunity to sign it, the officer or false
claims investigator shall sign it and state on the record
the fact of the witness's waiver, illness, absence or
refusal to sign, together with the reasons, if any, given
for why the witness did not sign the transcript.
(iv) The officer before whom the testimony is taken
20250SB0038PN0341 - 24 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.