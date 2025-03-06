Senate Bill 386 Printer's Number 331
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 331
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
386
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KEEFER, ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, LANGERHOLC, DUSH
AND STEFANO, MARCH 6, 2025
REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, MARCH 6, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of April 6, 1980 (P.L.102, No.39), entitled "An
act restricting the acquisition by certain aliens of an
interest in agricultural lands," further prohibiting certain
entities from acquiring an interest in agricultural land;
providing for investigation by Attorney General and for
responsibilities of purchaser and Attorney General; further
providing for forfeiture of lands; providing for real estate
auction; and further providing for definitions.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 1 of the act of April 6, 1980 (P.L.102,
No.39), referred to as the Agricultural Land Acquisition by
Aliens Law, is amended to read:
Section 1. (a) An alien, who is not a resident of a state
or territory of the United States or of the District of
Columbia; and a foreign government shall not acquire an interest
in agricultural land, exceeding 100 acres, except such as may be
acquired by devise or inheritance, and such as may be held as
security for indebtedness.
(b) An entity that is organized under the laws of a country
of concern; a foreign principal; an entity with a controlling
