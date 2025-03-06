Senate Bill 386 Printer's Number 331

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 331

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

386

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KEEFER, ROTHMAN, PHILLIPS-HILL, LANGERHOLC, DUSH

AND STEFANO, MARCH 6, 2025

REFERRED TO AGRICULTURE AND RURAL AFFAIRS, MARCH 6, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of April 6, 1980 (P.L.102, No.39), entitled "An

act restricting the acquisition by certain aliens of an

interest in agricultural lands," further prohibiting certain

entities from acquiring an interest in agricultural land;

providing for investigation by Attorney General and for

responsibilities of purchaser and Attorney General; further

providing for forfeiture of lands; providing for real estate

auction; and further providing for definitions.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1 of the act of April 6, 1980 (P.L.102,

No.39), referred to as the Agricultural Land Acquisition by

Aliens Law, is amended to read:

Section 1. (a) An alien, who is not a resident of a state

or territory of the United States or of the District of

Columbia; and a foreign government shall not acquire an interest

in agricultural land, exceeding 100 acres, except such as may be

acquired by devise or inheritance, and such as may be held as

security for indebtedness.

(b) An entity that is organized under the laws of a country

of concern; a foreign principal; an entity with a controlling

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21