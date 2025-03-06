Senate Bill 385 Printer's Number 342

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 342

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

385

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY KANE, COLLETT, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK AND COSTA,

MARCH 6, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MARCH 6, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes, in alimony and support, further

providing for alimony pendente lite, counsel fees and

expenses.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3702(b) of Title 23 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 3702. Alimony pendente lite, counsel fees and expenses.

* * *

(b) Exception.--Except where the court finds that an order

for alimony pendente lite or spousal support is necessary to

prevent manifest injustice, a party who has been convicted of

committing a personal injury crime against the other party shall

not be entitled to spousal support or alimony pendente lite. In

determining whether manifest injustice exists, the court shall

review whether there is a history of harassment by a party or a

history of any protection from abuse order against a party. Any

amount paid by the injured party after the commission of the

