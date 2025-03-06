Senate Bill 385 Printer's Number 342
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 342
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
385
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY KANE, COLLETT, FONTANA, PENNYCUICK AND COSTA,
MARCH 6, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MARCH 6, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 23 (Domestic Relations) of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes, in alimony and support, further
providing for alimony pendente lite, counsel fees and
expenses.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3702(b) of Title 23 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 3702. Alimony pendente lite, counsel fees and expenses.
* * *
(b) Exception.--Except where the court finds that an order
for alimony pendente lite or spousal support is necessary to
prevent manifest injustice, a party who has been convicted of
committing a personal injury crime against the other party shall
not be entitled to spousal support or alimony pendente lite. In
determining whether manifest injustice exists, the court shall
review whether there is a history of harassment by a party or a
history of any protection from abuse order against a party. Any
amount paid by the injured party after the commission of the
