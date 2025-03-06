Senate Bill 27 Printer's Number 330
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 330
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
27
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, COMITTA,
SCHWANK AND MILLER, MARCH 6, 2025
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 6, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in charter schools, providing for
cyber charter school moratorium.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known
as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 1752-A. Cyber charter school moratorium.
Beginning July 1, 2025, and continuing through June 30, 2038,
the department may not review or act on any application for the
establishment of a new cyber charter school regardless of the
date on which the application was or is received by the
department.
Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.
