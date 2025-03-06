Submit Release
Senate Bill 27 Printer's Number 330

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 330

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

27

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY L. WILLIAMS, KANE, TARTAGLIONE, FONTANA, COMITTA,

SCHWANK AND MILLER, MARCH 6, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 6, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in charter schools, providing for

cyber charter school moratorium.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known

as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 1752-A. Cyber charter school moratorium.

Beginning July 1, 2025, and continuing through June 30, 2038,

the department may not review or act on any application for the

establishment of a new cyber charter school regardless of the

date on which the application was or is received by the

department.

Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.

Senate Bill 27 Printer's Number 330

