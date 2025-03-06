Senate Bill 388 Printer's Number 334
PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - NONE
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
388
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, STREET, SAVAL, COMITTA, FONTANA, KEARNEY,
SCHWANK, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, HAYWOOD, KANE AND
SANTARSIERO, MARCH 6, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 6, 2025
A JOINT RESOLUTION
Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth
of Pennsylvania, further providing for prohibition against
denial or abridgment of equality of rights because of sex.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby resolves as follows:
Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of
Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:
That section 28 of Article I be amended to read:
§ 28. Prohibition against denial or abridgment of equality of
rights because of sex[.], race, ethnicity, color,
religious creed, ancestry, age, sexual orientation,
gender identity or expression, national origin,
familial status or disability.
Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or
abridged in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania because of the sex,
race, ethnicity, color, religious creed, ancestry, age, sexual
orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin,
