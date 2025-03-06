Submit Release
News Search

There were 800 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,310 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 388 Printer's Number 334

PRIOR PASSAGE, PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - NONE

PRINTER'S NO. 334

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

388

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, STREET, SAVAL, COMITTA, FONTANA, KEARNEY,

SCHWANK, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, HAYWOOD, KANE AND

SANTARSIERO, MARCH 6, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, MARCH 6, 2025

A JOINT RESOLUTION

Proposing an amendment to the Constitution of the Commonwealth

of Pennsylvania, further providing for prohibition against

denial or abridgment of equality of rights because of sex.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby resolves as follows:

Section 1. The following amendment to the Constitution of

Pennsylvania is proposed in accordance with Article XI:

That section 28 of Article I be amended to read:

§ 28. Prohibition against denial or abridgment of equality of

rights because of sex[.], race, ethnicity, color,

religious creed, ancestry, age, sexual orientation,

gender identity or expression, national origin,

familial status or disability.

Equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or

abridged in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania because of the sex,

race, ethnicity, color, religious creed, ancestry, age, sexual

orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin,

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Senate Bill 388 Printer's Number 334

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more