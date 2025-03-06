Senate Resolution 30 Printer's Number 333
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 333
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
30
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, SAVAL, CAPPELLETTI, STREET, COMITTA,
FONTANA, KEARNEY, SCHWANK, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, HAYWOOD,
BROWN, MILLER, KANE AND LAUGHLIN, MARCH 6, 2025
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, MARCH 6, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Recognizing March 8, 2025, as "International Women's Day" in
Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, The Senate acknowledges women's economic, political
and social achievements and pays tribute to their role in
strengthening and connecting communities in this Commonwealth
and beyond; and
WHEREAS, The Senate joins women around the world who are
observing "International Women's Day" without regard to national
boundaries, ethnicity, language, culture or socioeconomic
status; and
WHEREAS, The Senate commemorates the struggle for women's
rights and applauds women's notable progress and aspirations
relative to equality, justice, peace and global development; and
WHEREAS, Women in this Commonwealth, who comprise more than
50% of the population, and women around the world are
steadfastly pursuing these goals despite recessions, wars or
unrest, disease, oppression and the burdens of poverty; and
