Senate Bill 389 Printer's Number 335
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 335
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
389
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, STREET, SAVAL, FONTANA, COMITTA, KEARNEY,
SCHWANK, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, HAYWOOD, KANE AND
SANTARSIERO, MARCH 6, 2025
REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MARCH 6, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 16, 1992 (P.L.1144, No.150),
entitled "An act regulating credit services; prohibiting
certain activities; providing for certain information to be
given to buyers, for the contents of contracts and for
enforcement; prohibiting advance fees by loan brokers; and
providing penalties," further providing for prohibited
activities.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 3 of the act of December 16, 1992
(P.L.1144, No.150), known as the Credit Services Act, is amended
by adding a paragraph to read:
Section 3. Prohibited activities.
A credit services organization and its salespersons, agents
and representatives who sell or attempt to sell the services of
a credit services organization shall not do any of the
following:
* * *
(6) (i) Based on sexual orientation, gender identity or
expression:
