Senate Bill 389 Printer's Number 335

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 335

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

389

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, STREET, SAVAL, FONTANA, COMITTA, KEARNEY,

SCHWANK, COLLETT, TARTAGLIONE, COSTA, HAYWOOD, KANE AND

SANTARSIERO, MARCH 6, 2025

REFERRED TO BANKING AND INSURANCE, MARCH 6, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 16, 1992 (P.L.1144, No.150),

entitled "An act regulating credit services; prohibiting

certain activities; providing for certain information to be

given to buyers, for the contents of contracts and for

enforcement; prohibiting advance fees by loan brokers; and

providing penalties," further providing for prohibited

activities.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 3 of the act of December 16, 1992

(P.L.1144, No.150), known as the Credit Services Act, is amended

by adding a paragraph to read:

Section 3. Prohibited activities.

A credit services organization and its salespersons, agents

and representatives who sell or attempt to sell the services of

a credit services organization shall not do any of the

following:

* * *

(6) (i) Based on sexual orientation, gender identity or

expression:

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

