Senate Bill 390 Printer's Number 336

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - otherwise made available to the department for the program,

shall provide operating assistance to eligible entities.

(4) M ay develop guidelines specifying additional

requirements for grants available under the program.

(c) Eligible entities.--

(1) The following entities are eligible to apply for a

grant under the program:

(i) An entity that is a recipient of grants awarded

by the department under section 1513 (relating to

operating program) or 1516 (relating to programs of

Statewide significance) and meets the criteria for a

county growing in population under subsection (e).

(ii) An entity that is a recipient of grants awarded

by the department under section 1513 or 1516 and meets

the criteria for a county growing in employment under

subsection (d).

(2) An eligible entity that meets the requirements under

subsection (d) or (e), or both, may submit one application

annually for grants under the program.

(d) Grants to county growing in employment.--

(1) Total employment growth for each county for the

application grant year shall be calculated by the department

using the most recent complete annual data for local area

unemployment statistics from the Department of Labor and

Industry for the previous year and the same figure from five

years prior, calculated on a percentage basis.

(2) The amount of grant money awarded to an eligible

entity shall be determined on the basis of the overall

percentage growth for that county over the subject

calculation period and awarded to each eligible entity as a

