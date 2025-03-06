Senate Bill 393 Printer's Number 339

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - (3) Neither the individual nor any other person with

whom the individual owns the property by joint tenancy,

tenancy in common or tenancy by the entireties is currently

claiming or otherwise receiving an exemption under this

section as to other property located in this Commonwealth.

(4) The individual's annual income, as defined in

Chapter 13 of the act of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess.,

P.L.1873, No.1), known as the Taxpayer Relief Act, is not

more than $65,000.

Section 3. Application for exemption.

An individual may apply for the exemption allowed under

section 2 by filing, with the political subdivision that imposes

the tax, a notarized statement containing all of the following:

(1) The applicant's name, residential address and Social

Security number.

(2) A certification that the individual is 65 years of

age or older, currently resides on the property for which the

exemption is claimed and has resided on that property for at

least five consecutive years immediately prior to claiming

the exemption.

(3) The names and Social Security numbers of all other

owners of the property for which the exemption is claimed.

(4) A certification that no taxes are in arrears for the

property.

(5) Evidence that the individual's annual income does

not exceed $65,000.

Section 4. Termination of exemption.

(a) Sale or transfer.--Except as provided in subsection (b),

the exemption allowed under section 2 shall be terminated, and

the tax and tax rate shall become current upon sale or transfer

