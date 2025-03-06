Senate Bill 393 Printer's Number 339
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - (3) Neither the individual nor any other person with
whom the individual owns the property by joint tenancy,
tenancy in common or tenancy by the entireties is currently
claiming or otherwise receiving an exemption under this
section as to other property located in this Commonwealth.
(4) The individual's annual income, as defined in
Chapter 13 of the act of June 27, 2006 (1st Sp.Sess.,
P.L.1873, No.1), known as the Taxpayer Relief Act, is not
more than $65,000.
Section 3. Application for exemption.
An individual may apply for the exemption allowed under
section 2 by filing, with the political subdivision that imposes
the tax, a notarized statement containing all of the following:
(1) The applicant's name, residential address and Social
Security number.
(2) A certification that the individual is 65 years of
age or older, currently resides on the property for which the
exemption is claimed and has resided on that property for at
least five consecutive years immediately prior to claiming
the exemption.
(3) The names and Social Security numbers of all other
owners of the property for which the exemption is claimed.
(4) A certification that no taxes are in arrears for the
property.
(5) Evidence that the individual's annual income does
not exceed $65,000.
Section 4. Termination of exemption.
(a) Sale or transfer.--Except as provided in subsection (b),
the exemption allowed under section 2 shall be terminated, and
the tax and tax rate shall become current upon sale or transfer
20250SB0393PN0339 - 2 -
