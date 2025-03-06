Senate Bill 391 Printer's Number 337
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 337
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
391
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD AND DUSH,
MARCH 6, 2025
REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, MARCH 6, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in game or wildlife protection, further providing
for regulations.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 2102 of Title 34 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:
§ 2102. Regulations.
* * *
(b.1) Regular antlered deer hunting season.--The regular
antlered deer hunting season shall open on the first Monday
following Thanksgiving.
* * *
Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.
