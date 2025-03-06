Senate Bill 391 Printer's Number 337

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 337 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 391 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD AND DUSH, MARCH 6, 2025 REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, MARCH 6, 2025 AN ACT Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in game or wildlife protection, further providing for regulations. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 2102 of Title 34 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read: § 2102. Regulations. * * * (b.1) Regular antlered deer hunting season.--The regular antlered deer hunting season shall open on the first Monday following Thanksgiving. * * * Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14

