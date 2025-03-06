Submit Release
Senate Bill 391 Printer's Number 337

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 337

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

391

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BOSCOLA, HUTCHINSON, J. WARD AND DUSH,

MARCH 6, 2025

REFERRED TO GAME AND FISHERIES, MARCH 6, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 34 (Game) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in game or wildlife protection, further providing

for regulations.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2102 of Title 34 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended by adding a subsection to read:

§ 2102. Regulations.

* * *

(b.1) Regular antlered deer hunting season.--The regular

antlered deer hunting season shall open on the first Monday

following Thanksgiving.

* * *

Section 2. This act shall take effect in 60 days.

