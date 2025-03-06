Submit Release
Senate Bill 398 Printer's Number 345

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 345

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

398

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, FARRY, BROWN, STEFANO, COSTA AND

SANTARSIERO, MARCH 6, 2025

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

MARCH 6, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),

entitled "An act providing for the licensing of eligible

organizations to conduct games of chance, for the licensing

of persons to distribute games of chance, for the

registration of manufacturers of games of chance, and for

suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits;

requiring records; providing for local referendum by

electorate; and prescribing penalties," in games of chance,

providing for online raffles by fire companies.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),

known as the Local Option Small Games of Chance Act, is amended

by adding a section to read:

Section 309. Online raffles by fire companies.

(a) Online raffles.--A fire company that has a valid small

games of chance license issued under section 307 may conduct

raffles over the Internet subject to the following:

(1) An individual may purchase a ticket for the raffles

only by means of a debit or credit card.

(2) The fire company may not conduct more than two

