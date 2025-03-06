Senate Bill 398 Printer's Number 345
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 345
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
398
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, FARRY, BROWN, STEFANO, COSTA AND
SANTARSIERO, MARCH 6, 2025
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
MARCH 6, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),
entitled "An act providing for the licensing of eligible
organizations to conduct games of chance, for the licensing
of persons to distribute games of chance, for the
registration of manufacturers of games of chance, and for
suspensions and revocations of licenses and permits;
requiring records; providing for local referendum by
electorate; and prescribing penalties," in games of chance,
providing for online raffles by fire companies.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of December 19, 1988 (P.L.1262, No.156),
known as the Local Option Small Games of Chance Act, is amended
by adding a section to read:
Section 309. Online raffles by fire companies.
(a) Online raffles.--A fire company that has a valid small
games of chance license issued under section 307 may conduct
raffles over the Internet subject to the following:
(1) An individual may purchase a ticket for the raffles
only by means of a debit or credit card.
(2) The fire company may not conduct more than two
