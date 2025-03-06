Senate Bill 399 Printer's Number 346
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 346
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
399
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, HUTCHINSON AND STEFANO, MARCH 6, 2025
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MARCH 6, 2025
AN ACT
Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the
Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in limitation of time,
further providing for construction projects.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 5536(a) introductory paragraph and (b)(1)
of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are
amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to
read:
§ 5536. Construction projects.
(a) General rule.--Except as provided in subsection (b), a
civil action or proceeding brought against any person lawfully
performing or furnishing the design, planning, supervision or
observation of construction, or construction of any improvement
to real property must be commenced within [12] six years after
completion of construction of such improvement to recover
damages for:
* * *
(b) Exceptions.--
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
