Senate Bill 399 Printer's Number 346

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 346

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

399

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY LAUGHLIN, HUTCHINSON AND STEFANO, MARCH 6, 2025

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, MARCH 6, 2025

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in limitation of time,

further providing for construction projects.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 5536(a) introductory paragraph and (b)(1)

of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes are

amended and the section is amended by adding a subsection to

read:

§ 5536. Construction projects.

(a) General rule.--Except as provided in subsection (b), a

civil action or proceeding brought against any person lawfully

performing or furnishing the design, planning, supervision or

observation of construction, or construction of any improvement

to real property must be commenced within [12] six years after

completion of construction of such improvement to recover

damages for:

* * *

(b) Exceptions.--

