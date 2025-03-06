Senate Resolution 31 Printer's Number 348
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - resulting trauma affected their well-being and ability to
function; and
WHEREAS, Half of survivors reported that they experienced gun
violence in a home, whether their own or that of a neighbor,
friend or family member; and
WHEREAS, Nurses, doctors and medical or hospital staff were
the most likely to say they experienced the impact of gun
violence through their work, followed by school employees, such
as teachers and staff; and
WHEREAS, Two-thirds of survivors are in need of mental health
services, therapy and support; and
WHEREAS, Nearly half of survivors require crime victim legal
assistance; and
WHEREAS, For 40% of survivors, financial assistance is
necessary to deal with medical expenses, such as physical
therapy, rehabilitation services and surgical equipment; and
WHEREAS, Home health care is needed for one in four
survivors; and
WHEREAS, Seven percent of survivors need assistance to cover
funeral-related expenses; and
WHEREAS, Fifty-nine percent of American adults have been
impacted by gun violence in their lifetime; and
WHEREAS, Three million children are affected by gun violence
every year; and
WHEREAS, Currently, more than 1 million women living in the
United States have been shot or shot at by their significant
other; and
WHEREAS, Nearly 3.7 million women in the United States have
been threatened with a gun by their significant other; and
WHEREAS, In an average year, 1,574 families and communities
