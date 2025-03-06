Senate Resolution 31 Printer's Number 348

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - resulting trauma affected their well-being and ability to

function; and

WHEREAS, Half of survivors reported that they experienced gun

violence in a home, whether their own or that of a neighbor,

friend or family member; and

WHEREAS, Nurses, doctors and medical or hospital staff were

the most likely to say they experienced the impact of gun

violence through their work, followed by school employees, such

as teachers and staff; and

WHEREAS, Two-thirds of survivors are in need of mental health

services, therapy and support; and

WHEREAS, Nearly half of survivors require crime victim legal

assistance; and

WHEREAS, For 40% of survivors, financial assistance is

necessary to deal with medical expenses, such as physical

therapy, rehabilitation services and surgical equipment; and

WHEREAS, Home health care is needed for one in four

survivors; and

WHEREAS, Seven percent of survivors need assistance to cover

funeral-related expenses; and

WHEREAS, Fifty-nine percent of American adults have been

impacted by gun violence in their lifetime; and

WHEREAS, Three million children are affected by gun violence

every year; and

WHEREAS, Currently, more than 1 million women living in the

United States have been shot or shot at by their significant

other; and

WHEREAS, Nearly 3.7 million women in the United States have

been threatened with a gun by their significant other; and

WHEREAS, In an average year, 1,574 families and communities

