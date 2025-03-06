Senate Resolution 32 Printer's Number 350
PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - care, examination, assessment and diagnosis, injury prevention,
risk management, therapeutic intervention and rehabilitation of
injury and illness; and
WHEREAS, Athletic trainers take part in health care
administration, research, guidance and compassionate care for
all; and
WHEREAS, The National Athletic Trainers' Association
represents and supports more than 36,000 members of the athletic
training profession employed in many settings, including
professional sports, colleges and universities, high schools,
clinics and hospitals, corporate and industrial settings,
performing arts and every branch of the United States military
working together to promote and practice the profession of
athletic training, including more than 3,000 athletic trainers
in this Commonwealth; and
WHEREAS, Pennsylvania has the highest number of athletic
training education programs in the United States; and
WHEREAS, Leading organizations concerned with athletic
training and health care have united in a common commitment to
raise public awareness of the importance of the profession of
athletic training and the role of athletic trainers in the
provision of quality health care services; and
WHEREAS, Efforts such as these will improve health care for
patients and promote licensed athletic trainers as health
professionals; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate recognize the month of March 2025
as "National Athletic Training Month" in Pennsylvania and urge
the residents of this Commonwealth to learn more about the
importance of athletic training.
20250SR0032PN0350 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.