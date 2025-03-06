Senate Bill 367 Printer's Number 315

PENNSYLVANIA, March 6 - PRINTER'S NO. 315

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

367

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY COLEMAN AND MILLER, MARCH 6, 2025

REFERRED TO INTERGOVERNMENTAL OPERATIONS, MARCH 6, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 4, 1971 (P.L.6, No.2), entitled "An

act relating to tax reform and State taxation by codifying

and enumerating certain subjects of taxation and imposing

taxes thereon; providing procedures for the payment,

collection, administration and enforcement thereof; providing

for tax credits in certain cases; conferring powers and

imposing duties upon the Department of Revenue, certain

employers, fiduciaries, individuals, persons, corporations

and other entities; prescribing crimes, offenses and

penalties," in neighborhood improvement zones, further

providing for confidentiality.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1908-B of the act of March 4, 1971

(P.L.6, No.2), known as the Tax Reform Code of 1971, is amended

to read:

Section 1908-B. Confidentiality.

Notwithstanding any law providing for the confidentiality of

tax records, the contracting authority and the local taxing

authorities shall have access to any reports and certifications

filed under this article, and the contracting authority shall

have access to any State or local tax information, including

taxpayer identification numbers of a qualified business located

