Tsinghua University students visit UM for exchanges

MACAU, March 7 - A delegation of 19 students and faculty from Weixian College of Tsinghua University, all from engineering and materials science disciplines, participated in an exchange programme at Lui Che Woo College (LCWC) of the University of Macau (UM). The exchange programme aimed to enable them to learn about UM and its unique residential college system, and promote cultural exchange and enhance student leadership.

The exchange programme combined academic exchange, cultural exploration, and team-building activities, fully demonstrating the important role of UM’s residential college system in the holistic development of students. Students from Weixian College said that the programme enabled them to gain deeper insights into UM’s residential college system, and to explore the possibility of integrating a similar system at Tsinghua University to further promote student leadership and whole-person development.

During the programme, LCWC College Master Desmond Lam Chee Shiong gave the Tsinghua delegation a detailed introduction to the facilities, features, and characteristics of the college. LCWC’s college fellows and affiliates, including Assistant Professor Shieh Jin-Jy from the Faculty of Education, Assistant Professor Zhang Hongcai from the Faculty of Science and Technology, and Assistant Professor Miao Kai from the Faculty of Health Sciences, delivered academic talks and tea sessions to discuss the unique role of residential colleges in nurturing well-rounded talent. Student leaders from LCWC also shared their experiences in areas such as pastoral care, event organisation, floor management, and college development.

In addition, Weixian College students and faculty participated in a series of experiential activities, including a coffee workshop and lunch gatherings at LCWC, friendly table tennis matches, and workshops on Muay Thai and Latin dance. They visited UM’s University Gallery and Wu Yee Sun Library to gain a deeper insight into the university’s educational philosophy and research facilities. The delegation also visited some of Macao’s iconic landmarks to explore the city’s world cultural heritage and trace the footsteps of historical figures. These activities showcased the distinctive feature of the residential college system in promoting interdisciplinary interaction and building strong friendships. They also highlighted how residential colleges cultivate interpersonal networks and a sense of belonging among the college members through communal meal education and creative activities.

UM’s LCWC and Tsinghua University’s Weixian College are sister colleges. The exchange programme laid a solid foundation for future cooperation between the two colleges.