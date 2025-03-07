Digital Copy of ‘Stock Market Mama’ Book is Now Available on Investornomy Website and Amazon For eReaders.

The First Motherhood Preparation Manual for Working Women Who Want to Build Wealth.

I want every working woman to be financially prepared for the realities of motherhood without sacrificing her ambitions.”
— Dr Linda Pajoel
ONTARIO, CANADA, March 7, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Linda Pajoel, founder of Investornomy, announces the release of her long awaited book, Stock Market Mama, now available digitally on Investornomy.com and Amazon. Hard and soft cover formats can also be gotten from Amazon. This book is a must-read for working women seeking financial independence through stock investing.

In Stock Market Mama, Dr. Linda explores the financial challenges that motherhood-related income interruptions can create for women and provides a strategic roadmap to mitigate income interruption. From shifting mindsets to practical investment strategies, this book equips women with the tools to build long-term wealth while balancing career and family.

“This book is more than just a guide to investing—it’s a movement toward motherhood-proof financial empowerment for working women,” says Dr. Linda.

Key topics covered in Stock Market Mama include:
✅ The Saver vs. Investor Mindset
✅ Costly Stock Investing Mistakes to Avoid
✅ Step-by-Step DIY Stock Investing
✅ Building Wealth for Motherhood Financial Security

Whether you are an aspiring mother, a working woman, or an entrepreneur, Stock Market Mama provides the blueprint to ensure financial security.
For media inquiries, interviews, or review copies, please contact:




Olivia Morgan
Investornomy Inc
admission@investornomy.com

Legal Disclaimer:

About

Investornomy is a premier investment education firm dedicated to empowering working women to independently navigate the stock market with confidence and success. Founded by Dr. Linda Pajoel, a multi-award-winning stock investing consultant and advocate for women's investment literacy, Investornomy offers comprehensive programs designed to demystify do-it-yourself stock investing for beginners and seasoned investors alike. Our mission is to democratize stock investment knowledge, enabling working women to take control of their financial security through informed stock investments. We teach working women how to use stock investment profits to eliminate motherhood-related income interruptions. We provide a range of educational resources, including books, webinars, workshops, mentorship sessions, advanced training programs, and insightful publications, all aimed at equipping women with the tools necessary to achieve financial security. Dr. Linda’s personal journey—from her beginnings in dentistry as a Dentist, to becoming a recognized leader in investment education—underscores her commitment to resilience, continuous learning, and community empowerment. Her motivation to focus Investornomy's education initiatives on working women came after her stock investments saved her from a catastrophic 18-month motherhood-related income interruption. She has spoken at conferences and other events, as well as host podcast sessions to elevate the voices of women. Her recognition as Scotiabank’s Female Founder of the Month by the Kitchener-Waterloo Chamber of Commerce highlights her dedication to advancing women’s financial empowerment. ￼ At Investornomy, we are committed to empowering working women to achieve financial security through stock investing. To expand our reach and impact, we are seeking mission-driven partners who share our vision of transforming women’s financial futures. Join us in this important work and help us bring investment literacy to women in your network.

Behind the Scenes: See Dr. Linda Representing Excellence and Expertise During a High-Profile Media Interview

