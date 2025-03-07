First illicit tobacco store hit with long-term closure order

Release date: 07/03/25

The Malinauskas Labor Government has hit a northern suburbs retail store caught selling illicit tobacco and vapes with its first long-term closure order.

Following an application by Minister Michaels, Thingy Gifts in Salisbury North has been ordered to close for six months after a hearing in the Elizabeth Magistrates Court this morning.

The Magistrates Court had been told that - in one raid alone – Consumer and Business Services (CBS) inspectors had seized more than 40,000 cigarettes, one thousand vapes and nearly four kilograms of loose tobacco.

The court was told that the business had continued trading following successive raids, highlighting the need for a long-term closure order.

The order takes effect immediately and CBS will serve the court orders once made available by the court.

Any business who violates such an order can be hit with a penalty of up to $1.1 million and an individual up to $700,000.

The Minister has also signed off on two short-term closure orders today, closing two illicit tobacco stores in Semaphore.

The Malinauskas Government has been relentless in its fight against the illicit tobacco trade investing $16 million in a new taskforce within Consumer and Business Services from July 1 last year.

We have also introduced penalties of up to $1.5 million for people caught selling illicit tobacco or vapes.

The taskforce has conducted more than 350 inspections across the state with approximately $16 million worth of illicit tobacco and vapes seized in partnership with SAPOL’s Operation Eclipse, Border Force and the TGA.

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

We will not tolerate the threat posed to our community by the criminals involved in selling illicit tobacco and vapes.

We have all seen the danger illicit tobacco shops pose and anyone involved in selling illicit tobacco and vapes is on notice that you will be caught and put out of business.

This is just the first of many closure orders to come. The government will continue to raid these businesses, shut them down and get these products off our streets.

Attributable to Brett Humphrey, Consumer and Business Services Commissioner

We are leaving no stone unturned in our fight against illegal tobacco and vapes.

Our investigations into this business - and a number of other illicit dealers - are continuing and we will continue working with authorities locally and nationally to disrupt and combat the flow of illegal product across South Australia.