A new leader in the market: Docutain SDK successfully accelerates document workflows in the transportation industry

Various document types such as bills of lading can be easily scanned with the Docutain SDK

The trend for integrating mobile scanning solutions in driver apps increases.

COBLENZ, GERMANY, March 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With its high-quality Document Scanner Software Development Kit , Docutain showcases a fast-growing customer base in the transportation industry, especially in Northern America, including industry leaders like CRST, BulkLoads or Dart.Besides many trucking companies and carriers who already integrated the Docutain SDK in their own apps, the Scan SDK is also used in various trucking and telematics solutions by software providers like LoadMiles or SIMA Zucchetti.Docutain SDK replaces manual document submission for truck drivers, leading to a more efficient, cost-saving document workflow and accelerated processes from start to invoicing.The following case study provides an insight into the added value of using the Docutain SDK. It showcases the scanning of proof of deliveries with an in-house mobile app for truck drivers and represents a common use case in the transportation and logistics industry SIMA srl, part of Zucchetti Group Companies, is based in Italy and focuses on transport, land, sea and air shipments. Before the integration of the Docutain Document Scanner SDK truck drivers simply took pictures of freight documents with their smartphone camera while on the road, which often resulted in poor quality images that were not readable. Drivers then were asked to capture the document again, which took additional time and effort for them and caused delays in the back office.Therefore, SIMA was looking for a scanning solution that• is easy to use,• is quick to integrate,• works locally, offline on the device and• delivers fast, high-quality scans even in difficult situations.This is to make sure that drivers, even in remote areas without internet connection, can take high-quality scans effortlessly. All these aspects are met with the Docutain SDK.Moreover, it offers automatic document detection so that the scanner recognizes the document and instantly captures the scan, making it as easy as possible for everyone to scan. This is true for all different document types, like PODs, BOLs, receipts for reimbursement, scale tickets, or other load-related documents.Since the integration of the Docutain SDK into their driver app, customers are more satisfied with the accelerated process. Drivers save valuable time as the Scan SDK ensures that quality scans are made each time, even in low-light conditions or from skewed angles.Docutain SDK is the right choice for telematics companies, carriers, trucking companies and TMS providers.The Docutain Document Scanner SDK delivers high-quality scans of different document types, including proof of deliveries, bills of lading, invoices, scale tickets or certificates. With its mature documentation, the SDK can be integrated in several minutes into an app and is ready to use.The case study shows that by integrating the Docutain SDK the document submission in real-time helps accelerate the whole process from start to invoicing. No process delays due to waiting for the paper document in the back office at the end of the haul and no dealing with low-quality, unreadable scans anymore. This not only ensures smooth workflow but also increases employee satisfaction.To learn more about Docutain SDK, its features and use cases, visit sdk.docutain.com About Docutain SDKWith its Docutain SDK, INFOSOFT offers reliable solutions for scanning, OCR, data extraction and photo payment for easy integration into Android, iOS and Windows for companies of all sizes and industries. These functions help companies worldwide to eliminate manual data entry, speed up processes in real time and sustainably reduce costs. Industry leaders in logistics, mobile banking, healthcare, insurance and more already rely on it.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.