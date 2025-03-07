Karnataka Tourism Stands Out at ITB Berlin 2025, Showcasing Heritage, Nature, and Culture

Karnataka Tourism Stall at ITB Berlin 2025 was inaugurated by His Excellency, Ajit Gupte, Ambassador Embassy of India to Germany. Karnataka Tourism at ITB Berlin 2025: Enhancing Partnerships with Germany While Showcasing Heritage, Nature, and Culture Karnataka Tourism Stall at ITB Berlin 2025, was designed to reflect the vibrancy and diverse charm of the state. Strengthening collaborations with the German travel trade through impactful B2B meetings B2B meetings held between Karnataka representatives and the Germany Travel Trade

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Karnataka Tourism made a resounding impact at ITB Berlin 2025, the world’s leading travel trade show, by showcasing the state's rich cultural heritage, breathtaking natural landscapes, and commitment to sustainable tourism. The Karnataka Tourism stall was inaugurated by His Excellency Ambassador Mr. Ajit Gupte, Embassy of India to Germany, in the presence of a distinguished delegation led by Mr. Ratnakar HT, Advisor - Tourism & Hospitality, Jungle Lodges & Resorts, along with key industry stakeholders.The inauguration set the stage for Karnataka’s dynamic participation at ITB Berlin 2025, where the state presented its diverse tourism offerings—from the majestic ruins of Hampi and the serene Western Ghats to the vibrant culture of Mysuru and the pristine beaches of the Karavali coast. Designed to reflect Karnataka’s heritage and ecological treasures, the pavilion featured traditional art, handicrafts, and interactive displays, drawing significant interest from visitors.Speaking at the event, Mr. Ratnakar HT, Advisor - Tourism & Hospitality, Jungle Lodges & Resorts, emphasized Karnataka’s commitment to sustainable tourism:“Karnataka is a land of unparalleled diversity, offering something for every traveler. Our participation at ITB Berlin 2025 reaffirms our focus on responsible tourism—preserving our natural and cultural heritage while delivering meaningful travel experiences.”A key highlight of Karnataka’s participation was its engagement in strategic B2B meetings with international tour operators, travel agents, industry stakeholders, and media. These discussions aimed at strengthening partnerships, promoting Karnataka’s unique tourism assets, and advancing sustainable tourism initiatives.Adding further momentum to Karnataka’s presence, Dr. Rajendra KV, Director of Tourism, Government of Karnataka, joined the delegation, engaging with key stakeholders to showcase the state's efforts in enhancing tourism infrastructure and promoting offbeat destinations.The Karnataka Tourism pavilion remained a hub of activity throughout the event, drawing attention to the state’s UNESCO World Heritage Sites, ecotourism initiatives, and responsible travel experiences. The delegation underscored Karnataka’s commitment to sustainable tourism through its renowned wildlife sanctuaries, jungle lodges, and community-driven travel initiatives.Karnataka Tourism’s participation at ITB Berlin 2025 reaffirms its position as a global leader in sustainable tourism. By highlighting its rich cultural legacy, diverse natural landscapes, and eco-conscious travel experiences, Karnataka aims to attract discerning travelers seeking immersive and responsible tourism.Karnataka, one of India’s most diverse and culturally rich states, offers travelers a blend of heritage, adventure, nature, and wellness experiences. With its commitment to sustainable and responsible tourism, Karnataka continues to position itself as a preferred global destination.

