SpecFive Partners with Freedom Link Group,Inc. to Strengthen Emergency Communication Across the Southern US

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpecFive , a leader in decentralized communication technologies, proudly announces a strategic partnership with Freedom Link Group, Inc., a non-profit organization based in Northeast Texas. This collaboration signifies a pivotal step toward SpecFive’s mission of building the largest global mesh network while empowering Freedom Link Group’s efforts to enhance public safety through robust communication systems.Led by Bryan Loper, a lifelong amateur radio operator and 2022 National Weather Service Spotter of the Year, Freedom Link Group, Inc. has become a cornerstone of emergency communication in Northeast Texas and beyond. Since taking the helm in 2023, Loper has transformed the organization into a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, supported by a ten-member board dedicated to its mission of providing reliable, life-saving communication networks.Freedom Link Group, Inc. operates a wide-area linked amateur radio repeater system designed to support local emergency services during critical events. With a network of 100’s of members and 60+ transponders/repeaters], their system serves as a vital resource during hazardous situations such as severe weather outbreaks. By collaborating with organizations like the Texas Department of Emergency Management, National Weather Service (NWS), and SkyWarn, Freedom Link Group, Inc. ensures the safety and well-being of communities across the southern US.As part of this partnership, SpecFive will provide deeply discounted SpecFive Relay range Mesh extension infrastructure, operating in the 900MHz band with LoRa technology. These state-of-the-art devices will ensure reliable communication in remote areas. From day one, Freedom Link Group, Inc. will benefit from the open-source Meshtastic protocol, with future support planned for SpecFive’s proprietary mesh technologies currently in development.Freedom Link Group’s repeater system is a vital tool for amateur radio operators and emergency responders, activated in collaboration with statewide systems like NCTC and ETECS during critical events. To bolster this life-saving network, the partnership will focus on adding new capabilities to Freedom Link Group’s equipment, including integrating advanced repeater controllers for enhanced performance.“Freedom Link Group, Inc. provides critical services on a voluntary basis to many first responders and other users in critical need,” said Bryan Loper, Founder of Freedom Link Group, Inc. “We’ve been planning to extend our capabilities to include digital, secure text messaging. Through this process, we’ve found SpecFive’s decentralized transceivers to be the best solution on the market for our community of operators across the southern US. We’re excited to partner with SpecFive and extend the mesh network over tens of thousands of square miles of coverage area.”Freedom Link Group’s network has been instrumental in severe weather reporting, particularly through its SkyWarn-linked repeater system, which works alongside the NWS in Shreveport, Louisiana, to provide ground truth information and save lives during weather emergencies. The system also supports the Amateur Radio Emergency Service (ARES) and Radio Amateurs Civil Emergency Service (RACES) in disaster scenarios, ensuring reliable emergency communication across a wide coverage area.About SpecFiveSpecFive builds innovative software and hardware solutions to enable instant-on mesh networks for critical communication needs. By supporting open-source protocols and developing proprietary mesh technologies, SpecFive aims to decentralize communication and eliminate reliance on large telecom infrastructure.About Freedom Link Group, Inc.Freedom Link Group, Inc. operates a wide-area linked amateur radio repeater system in Northeast Texas, supporting local emergency services during hazardous situations through partnerships with the Texas Department of Emergency Management, SkyWarn, and the National Weather Service. The network extends into Northwest Louisiana and Southwest Arkansas, reaching as far as Little Rock, Arkansas. It allows direct contact with the National Weather Service office in Shreveport for alerts and emergencies. The robust mesh network enhances reliable communication across the region for life-saving connectivity.

