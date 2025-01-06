SpecFive Launches Pulse, the first device that combines two-way voice with built-in Mesh texting capabilities

Introducing the SpecFive Pulse – the first device combining two-way voice communication with built-in Mesh texting capabilities. Reliable, rugged, and subscription-free.

Subscription-free device employs Meshtastic protocol and UHF radio to provide robust, off-grid communication.

There’s no Big Tech buy-in, or centralized communications involved. It’s your technology. You own it, you use it and you pay no fees once you’ve bought it.” — Amir Husain, Chairman of SpecFive.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SpecFive today announced the launch of the SpecFive Pulse , a new communication device designed to keep users connected in remote or challenging environments. Offered in a pack of two, the Pulse provides voice and text capabilities on secure LoRa mesh networks, allowing users to remain in contact even when traditional cellular coverage is unavailable.“Connectivity should not be a privilege confined to urban areas—it’s a necessity for safety, efficiency, and exploration,” said Amir Husain , Chairman of SpecFive. “With the Pulse, we’re enabling communication in places where conventional networks fail. It’s a user-owned, subscription-free solution that requires no ongoing fees.”Key Features of the SpecFive PulseTwo-Way Voice Communication: UHF-based connectivity that operates independently of cellular networks.Mesh Texting & GPS Location Sharing: LoRa mesh technology supports text messaging and location updates over extended ranges, leveraging other Pulse devices as network relays.Rugged Construction: Engineered to withstand harsh environments, ensuring reliable performance.8-Hour Battery Life: Balances portability with extended use, suitable for both short excursions and mission-critical tasks.Designed for Demanding ApplicationsUtility professionals, first responders, trekkers, hikers, event staff, and school personnel may benefit from the SpecFive Pulse’s off-grid functionality. It is intended to deliver consistent, straightforward communication across diverse scenarios where conventional networks are limited or non-existent.AvailabilityThe SpecFive Pulse Pack—priced at $239.99—includes two pre-paired devices, ready for immediate use. Additional distribution channels and platform compatibility will be announced in the near future.For more information, visit SpecFive.com.

