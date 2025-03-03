Submit Release
SpecFive Launches Trace: Subscription-Free GPS Tracker for Response Teams and K9 Operators

With Trace, we offer affordable, reliable GPS tracking for professionals, outdoor adventurers, ranchers and dog owners who need to operate beyond the reach of traditional networks”
— Amir Husain, Chairman of SpecFive.
AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SpecFive today announced the launch of Trace, a rugged, GPS tracking device designed for both team coordination and dog tracking. Leveraging LoRa mesh radio technology, Trace delivers reliable tracking without relying on cellular networks—ensuring seamless connectivity over miles, in even the most remote environments.

Key Features of the S5 Trace
Real-Time GPS Tracking: Updates location every 30 seconds with an accuracy of 20–40 feet depending on GPS lock.

LoRa Mesh Network Advantage: Operates independently of cellular service, ensuring coverage even in remote locations.

No dead zones: Can functions in mountainous terrain, dense forests, and off-grid areas.

Scalable coverage: Each device in the network acts as a relay, extending range and reliability. Optional SpecFive Relays can be added to your environment to extend tracking range significantly.

-No monthly fees: A one-time purchase with no hidden costs.
-Enhanced privacy: No reliance on third-party networks, no “middle man,” and no Big Tech eavesdropping.
-Durable & Weatherproof: Built to withstand rain, mud, and rugged outdoor conditions.
-Long-Lasting Battery Life: 8–10 hours of operation on a single charge.
Multiple Mounting Options:
-Dog Collar Mount: Designed for canine tracking, supporting up to 30mm-wide collars.
-MOLLE Mount: Ideal for tactical and field applications.

Designed for Critical Applications

The S5 Trace is built to support professionals and outdoor enthusiasts who require dependable tracking solutions. Its advanced mesh networking capabilities make it the ideal choice for:
-Search and rescue teams
-Outdoor adventurers
-Hunting and field trials
-Ranchers
-Canine training and tracking
-Coordinating and tracking assets in remote locations

Availability
The S5 Trace is available for purchase immediately in several bundles:
-A single Trace device for dog collar
-A single Trace device for MOLLE mount
-SpecFive Trace + Trekker Bravo Companion Device to act as a receiver
-Accessories: 18-inch tactical green or red dog collar, MOLLE attachment strap

