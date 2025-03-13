ATB Legal Expands Presence in India with New Bangalore Office

ATB Legal logo

Caters to India’s large corporate audience, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), by providing legal solutions tailored to meet their needs.

With our expertise in corporate law, intellectual property, and global market entry strategies, our goal is to support Indian businesses to grow confidently in domestic and international markets.” — Asha Treesa Bejoy

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATB Legal, a full-service legal consultancy with a strong presence in the UAE and India, has officially launched its Bangalore office. This expansion is a strategic move to cater to India’s large corporate clientele, including Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), by providing comprehensive legal solutions tailored to their needs.

The Bangalore office, located in the Central Business District at 26/27, 7th Floor, Raheja Tower, MG Road, Bangalore, India, 560001, will focus on key legal services such as:

• Corporate law compliance and due diligence;

• Domestic and international contracts, agreements, and due diligence;

• Intellectual Property protection (Patents, Trademarks, Copyrights, Industrial Designs) to safeguard Indian businesses globally;

• Company incorporation in India and foreign jurisdictions to maximize market reach and tax efficiency.

Additionally, ATB Legal’s expertise extends to:

• UAE company setup to facilitate market entry (trading businesses, property ownership, etc.);

• Asset protection through UAE structures, including Will registrations;

• UAE holding companies and IP companies leveraging the UAE’s extensive Double Taxation Treaty (DTT) network and low-tax environment;

• UAE international trade companies specializing in e-commerce, drop shipping, and marketplaces;

• Offshore holding companies ensuring anonymity and confidentiality;

• Non-domicile tax-free residence for high-net-worth individuals through UAE entity setup;

Leadership Perspective

Asha Treesa Bejoy, Managing Partner of ATB Legal, expressed her enthusiasm about the expansion: "Bangalore is a key market for us, given its vibrant business ecosystem and strong entrepreneurial spirit. Our goal is to provide Indian businesses with top-tier legal support that enables them to grow confidently in both domestic and international markets. With our expertise in corporate law, intellectual property, and global market entry strategies, we are committed to being the trusted legal partner for businesses of all sizes."

About ATB Legal Consultancy

ATB Legal Consultancy is a full-service legal firm headquartered in the UAE, with offices in Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Bangalore, India. The firm specializes in corporate and commercial law, dispute resolution, intellectual property, and business incorporation. Operating seamlessly across the GCC, India, and Singapore, ATB Legal provides tailored legal solutions for businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors. The firm holds full rights of audience before the DIFC and ADGM Courts and represents clients in arbitration and cross-border transactions.

For media inquiries or more information about ATB Legal’s services and expertise, please visit www.atblegal.com or contact:

Benoy P Jacob

Director – Client Relations

M: +971 50 256 2375

E: benoy@atblegal.com

www.atblegal.com

Vipul

M: +91 7622 923 937

E: office@atblegal.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.