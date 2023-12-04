Legal Consultancy Firm ATB Legal Announces Major Expansion in Abu Dhabi, UAE

ATB Legal has announced significant upgrades and expansions to its operations, marking a new era in its commitment to excellence in legal consultancy in UAE.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATB Legal, a distinguished legal services consultancy in the UAE, has proudly announced a series of significant upgrades and expansions to its operations, marking a new era in its commitment to excellence in legal consultancy.

“Our goal is to facilitate companies in their journey to establish and flourish in Abu Dhabi and UAE, contributing to the UAE’s reputation as the most business-friendly country in the GCC”, said Asha Treesa Bejoy, Managing Director of ATB Legal, emphasizing the firm’s mission.

Expanded Operations and New Office: In a strategic move to enhance its service delivery and client engagement, ATB Legal has expanded its base in Abu Dhabi. This includes moving into a spacious, state-of-the-art office located in the bustling Corniche area, known for its dynamic business environment. This relocation is poised to cater to the growing needs of their clients and reflects the firm's ambition to be at the heart of Abu Dhabi’s legal scene.

Strategic Hiring and Division Strengthening: To bolster its service offerings, ATB Legal has welcomed new staff including new Practice Heads, each bringing a wealth of experience and expertise. Furthermore, the firm has significantly strengthened its Company Incorporations and Corporate Services division. This enhancement aligns with the UAE government's business-friendly policies, offering robust support to foreign businesses seeking to enter the UAE market or expand their operations within the region.

Digital Revamp: In tandem with its physical expansion, ATB Legal has revitalized its digital presence. The revamped website, and ATB Legal LinkedIn Page, were relaunched, symbolizing the firm's modern and forward-thinking approach.

Speaking on the occasion, Asha Treesa Bejoy, Managing Director, reiterated the company’s commitment to agility, excellence, and global standards of service during this milestone phase when Abu Dhabi's business ecosystem is rapidly evolving, driven by the government's progressive policies geared towards economic diversification, digital transformation, and fostering a competitive business environment.

With initiatives like the Ghadan 21 accelerator program and favourable foreign direct investment (FDI) laws, the region is increasingly becoming a hub for international businesses and investors. ATB Legal is strategically positioned to guide and support companies navigating this vibrant landscape.

Asha Treesa Bejoy's statement as the Managing Director of ATB Legal highlights the firm's mission to assist companies in their establishment and growth within Abu Dhabi. This mission is deeply rooted in the understanding of Abu Dhabi's burgeoning status as a globally recognized pro-business destination.

The Abu Dhabi government's commitment to economic diversification into non-oil sectors under initiatives like the Economic Vision 2030, is creating new opportunities in sectors such as renewable energy, technology, and tourism.

Favorable Policies, Infrastructure, and Financial Incentives

With numerous free zones, business parks, and incubators, Abu Dhabi provides a nurturing environment for startups and established businesses alike. Recent reforms in business law, such as the relaxation of foreign ownership restrictions and the introduction of long-term visas, have made it easier for foreign investors and entrepreneurs to set up and run their businesses in Abu Dhabi.

Further, recent changes in the personal status law and establishment of the “Abu Dhabi Civil Family Court” make Abu Dhabi a favourite place for expatriates for registering their civil marriages, obtaining divorces and registering their wills.

In a landmark move, Abu Dhabi recently expanded the ADGM jurisdiction to include the whole of Al Reem Island, making ADGM one of the largest concentrated financial districts in the world, with a combined geographic area of 1438 hectares.

Company Incorporation Services of ATB Legal

ATB Legal offers end-to-end support for company incorporation, handling every aspect from initial consultation to final establishment and ensuring a seamless setup process. Understanding that each business has unique needs, ATB Legal provides tailored solutions to meet specific requirements, whether for a startup or a multinational corporation. They act as a liaison between businesses and government authorities, assisting with regulatory compliance, licensing, and legal formalities.

The firm combines local legal expertise with a global perspective, offering strategic advice on navigating both local regulations and international business practices. Beyond incorporation, the firm offers ongoing support in legal, administrative, and corporate governance matters to ensure businesses operate smoothly. For companies new to the UAE market, ATB Legal provides market entry strategies, offering insights into local market dynamics and consumer behaviour.