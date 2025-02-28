ATB Legal Consultancy Recognized as Official Channel Partner of Masdar City Free Zone

Masdar City Free Zone Director Mr. Amier F. Alawadhi, and Mr. Faraj AlTamimi, CX/FZ of Masdar City Free Zone presents the Official Partner Certificate to Asha Treesa Bejoy, Founder & CEO of ATB Legal Consultancy. Masdar city free zone campus tour Masdar city free zone campus tour 2

As official Channel Partner, ATB Legal Consultancy provides end-to-end legal support for businesses to incorporate and operate within Masdar City Free Zone.

Inspired by the UAE’s visionary leadership and dedication to sustainability, we look forward to deepening our collaboration and assisting businesses leverage Masdar City’s cutting-edge ecosystem.” — Asha Treesa Bejoy

ABU DHABI, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATB Legal, a full-service legal consultancy with a strong presence in the UAE and India, has been officially recognized as a Channel Partner of Masdar City Free Zone. The certification was formally presented at the Masdar City Smart Center by Amier F. Alawadhi, Director, and Faraj AlTamimi, CX/FZ of Masdar City Free Zone to Asha Treesa Bejoy, Founder & CEO of ATB Legal Consultancy.

This recognition marks a significant milestone in ATB Legal’s commitment to supporting businesses and entrepreneurs in the UAE’s dynamic investment landscape and one of the UAE’s most future-focused economic hubs. As an official partner, ATB Legal Consultancy will continue to assist companies in navigating Masdar City’s business-friendly ecosystem, which is designed around the holistic philosophy of Live, Work, Play, Learn.

ATB Legal’s Services in Masdar City Free Zone

As an official Channel Partner, ATB Legal Consultancy is authorized to provide end-to-end legal support for businesses seeking to incorporate and operate within Masdar City Free Zone. Their services include:

• Company Incorporation & Licensing – Guiding businesses through 100% foreign ownership setups and regulatory approvals.

• Corporate Structuring & Compliance – Advising on corporate governance, legal frameworks, and operational compliance.

• Business Expansion & Investment Advisory – Assisting international businesses in leveraging Masdar City’s investor-friendly environment.

• Intellectual Property Protection – Trademark registration, IP portfolio management, and enforcement strategies.

• Corporate Tax & Regulatory Advisory – Navigating the UAE’s evolving tax landscape to ensure compliance and strategic advantage.

Why Masdar City Free Zone?

Masdar City Free Zone is an innovation-driven economic hub, strategically designed to attract businesses focusing on sustainability, technology, clean energy, and knowledge-based industries. Key advantages include:

• 100% Foreign Ownership – No local sponsor required.

• Tax Incentives – 0% corporate tax (for qualifying entities) and VAT exemptions on designated activities.

• Strategic Location – Proximity to Abu Dhabi International Airport and key business districts.

• Business-Friendly Regulations – Fast-tracked licensing, world-class infrastructure, and seamless business operations.

• Sustainability Focus – A thriving Live, Work, Play, Learn environment designed for innovation and sustainability.

Commitment to Excellence

Speaking on the occasion, Asha Treesa Bejoy, Founder & CEO of ATB Legal Consultancy, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership:

“We are truly honored to be recognized as an official Channel Partner of Masdar City Free Zone. Inspired by the UAE’s visionary leadership and dedication to sustainability, we look forward to further deepening our collaboration and assisting businesses in leveraging Masdar City’s cutting-edge ecosystem. Watch this space for innovative initiatives that will make setting up a business a seamless experience.”

About ATB Legal Consultancy

ATB Legal Consultancy is a full-service legal consultancy headquartered in the UAE, with offices in Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Bangalore, India. Specializing in corporate & commercial law, dispute resolution, intellectual property, and business incorporation, ATB Legal operates seamlessly across the GCC, India, and Singapore, providing legal solutions tailored to businesses, entrepreneurs, and investors. The firm holds full rights of audience before the DIFC and ADGM Courts and represents clients in arbitration and cross-border transactions.

About Masdar City Free Zone

Masdar City Free Zone is Abu Dhabi’s premier economic hub for sustainable innovation, clean technology, and knowledge-based industries. Designed to foster entrepreneurship and business growth, Masdar City offers a world-class regulatory environment, tax incentives, and cutting-edge infrastructure to companies driving the future of sustainability, technology, and research.

For media inquiries or for more information about ATB Legal’s services and expertise in Masdar City Free Zone and beyond, please visit www.atblegal.com or contact benoy@atblegal.com or +971502562375.

