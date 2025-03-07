Madhya Pradesh Tourism Shines at ITB Berlin 2025

The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Stall inaugurated at ITB Berlin 2025 by His Excellency, Ambassador Ajit Gupte, Embassy of India to Germany. Productive B2B meetings were held between MPTB officials and travel trade representatives from Germany MPTB and German travel trade forge strong B2B partnerships The MPTB Stall at ITB Berlin, was designed to showcase the heart of India's cultural and natural wonders MPTB Stakeholders at ITB Berlin 2025, led by Ms. Bidisha Mukherjee, Additional Managing Director

Showcasing Madhya Pradesh as India’s Leading Destination for Heritage, Wildlife, and Sustainable Tourism

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH, INDIA, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board (MPTB) made a remarkable presence at ITB Berlin 2025, the world’s leading travel trade fair, held from March 4th to 6th. Represented at Hall 5.2, Stand 227, the state positioned itself as a distinctive, multi-specialty tourism destination, offering diverse experiences for global travellers.The Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board's Stall was inaugurated by His Excellency, Ajit Gupte, Ambassador, Embassy of India to Germany, in the presence of MPTB officials and stakeholders, marking a significant moment in the state's participation at ITB Berlin 2025.The MPTB delegation was led by Mrs. Bidisha Mukherjee, Additional Managing Director of MPTB, and Mr. Saurabh Pandey, Manager of Events and Marketing. Also attending were Mr. Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi, Hon’ble Minister of State for Culture, Tourism, Religious Trust & Endowment, and Dr. Jeevan Singh Rajak, Officer on Special Duty to the Hon’ble Minister, along with key stakeholders from Madhya Pradesh.Throughout the event, Mrs. Mukherjee engaged with prominent B2B stakeholders, fostering strategic collaborations and investment opportunities in the tourism sector. She also participated in numerous media interviews, amplifying Madhya Pradesh’s tourism potential globally.Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a clean, green, and safe destination, with a focus on spiritual, cultural, and adventure tourism. The state recently saw a record 112.1 million visitors in 2023—three times the footfall of 2022 (34.1 million)—underscoring its growing appeal to international travelers.Boasting archaeological marvels, rich cultural heritage, and historical landmarks, Madhya Pradesh offers a one-of-a-kind travel experience. The state is also a haven for solo women travelers, prioritizing safety and hospitality.Pioneering Responsible Tourism, Madhya Pradesh champions eco-tourism, sustainable travel practices, and community-driven initiatives that set new benchmarks in India’s tourism sector. Its commitment to sustainable travel and local empowerment positions it as a model for responsible tourism.In a bid to strengthen ties with Germany, the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board will host a familiarization trip for German delegates starting March 16th, 2025. This initiative offers German travel operators first-hand experience of the state’s unique tourism offerings, further promoting bilateral tourism relations.By participating in ITB Berlin 2025, Madhya Pradesh Tourism continues to assert its status as India’s premier travel destination—one that invites visitors on a transformative journey through history, spirituality, culture, and adventure.

Moh Liya Re - New TVC of MP | Madhya Pradesh Tourism Ad 2024

