Goa Shines at ITB Berlin 2025, Wins Prestigious PATWA International Travel Awards

Goa Tourism stall inaugurated at ITB Berlin 2025 by His Excellency, Ambassador Ajit Gupte, Embassy of India to Germany Goa wins "Destination of the Year – India" at the PATWA International Travel Awards 2025 at ITB Berlin Goa Tourism Stall at ITB Berlin 2025: Showcasing the Essence of Regenerative Tourism Goa Tourism officials engaged in productive B2B meetings at ITB Berlin 2025 B2B meetings held at ITB Berlin 2025, fostering global partnerships and collaborations.

Showcasing Regenerative Tourism, Cultural Heritage, and Sustainable Travel Initiatives on the Global Stage

PANAJI, GOA, INDIA, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Goa Tourism made a remarkable impression at ITB Berlin 2025, the world’s premier travel trade show, with a focus on regenerative tourism and showcasing Goa beyond its iconic beaches. The state's participation was further elevated by prestigious recognitions at the PATWA International Travel Awards 2025, where Goa won the "Destination of the Year, India" award under the Destinations Category. Additionally, Hon’ble Tourism Minister of Goa, Shri Rohan A. Khaunte, was honored with Tourism Minister of the Year – India, award for his outstanding leadership and governance in advancing Goa’s tourism sector, reinforcing Goa’s leadership in tourism development.The Goa Tourism stall at ITB Berlin 2025 was inaugurated by His Excellency Ambassador Mr. Ajit Gupte, Embassy of India to Germany, in the presence of a high-level delegation led by Mr. Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, Government of Goa, Mr. Gavin Dias, General Manager, Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC), Mr. Jayesh Kankonkar, Assistant Director of Tourism, Government of Goa, and key stakeholders from the tourism industry.The inauguration ceremony marked the beginning of Goa’s dynamic participation at ITB Berlin 2025, where the state highlighted its commitment to regenerative tourism—a forward-thinking approach that emphasizes sustainability, community engagement, and the preservation of Goa’s rich cultural and natural heritage. The stall, designed to reflect Goa’s architectural heritage, featured elements such as stained-glass windows, traditional Azulejos tiles, and intricately designed pillars, creating an immersive experience for visitors.The Goa Tourism Pavilion at ITB Berlin 2025 received an enthusiastic response on Day 1, attracting significant interest from global travel trade professionals and visitors. Showcasing Goa’s diverse tourism offerings—including its scenic landscapes, rich cultural heritage, and evolving sustainable tourism initiatives—the pavilion highlighted the state’s commitment to responsible and immersive travel experiences.Talking about the award and Goa Tourism’s participation at ITB Berlin, Hon’ble Tourism Minister, Mr. Rohan A. Khaunte said, “This recognition on a global platform highlights our commitment to responsible and innovative tourism. Goa continues to evolve as a world-class destination, offering sustainable, high-value tourism experiences while preserving its rich heritage and natural beauty. The success of ITB reflects Goa's growing appeal among global travelers and industry leaders, with an overwhelming response to states unique blend of culture, nature, and regenerative tourism initiatives.”Speaking at the event, Mr. Kedar Naik, Director of Tourism, Government of Goa, emphasized the state’s vision for regenerative tourism. “Goa is not just about sun, sand, and sea. We are committed to promoting tourism that regenerates and enriches our environment, culture, and communities. Our presence at ITB Berlin 2025 is a testament to our efforts to showcase Goa as a sustainable and holistic destination,” he said.Goa’s focus on regenerative tourism aligns with the global shift towards sustainable travel. The state’s unique blend of natural beauty, cultural heritage, and community-driven tourism makes it a standout destination for travelers seeking meaningful experiences.The Goa Tourism stall was a major attraction at ITB Berlin 2025, offering visitors a glimpse into the state’s rich architectural heritage and cultural diversity. The stall’s design incorporated traditional elements such as Azulejos tiles, and intricately designed pillars, reflecting Goa’s Portuguese-inspired architecture. Additionally, a dedicated VR zone allowed visitors to virtually explore Goa’s lush hinterlands, wildlife sanctuaries, heritage sites, and vibrant festivals, providing a taste of the state’s multifaceted charm.

Goa Tourism TV Commercial (60 sec).mp4

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.