Global Emgality Market: Key Trends, Market Share, Growth Drivers, And Forecast
Emgality Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2025
What Is Driving the Growth of the Emgality Market?
The Emgality market has experienced strong growth in recent years, driven by advancements in migraine treatments and increasing awareness of the condition. The market size projections are as follows:
Expected to grow from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of XX%.
Key drivers of past growth include:
oRising migraine prevalence worldwide
oGreater recognition of migraines as a serious neurological disorder
oRegulatory approvals for Emgality to treat both migraines and cluster headaches
oShift towards preventive treatments for chronic migraine sufferers
oExpansion of insurance coverage, making treatments more accessible
What Is the Future Outlook for the Emgality Market?
The Emgality market is poised for continued expansion in the coming years, with forecasts indicating:
Projected growth to $XX million by 2029, maintaining a CAGR of XX%.
Future growth is expected to be fueled by:
oExpansion into emerging markets, improving accessibility
oRising awareness of migraine treatments
oApproval for additional indications, broadening the scope of treatment
oIncreasing healthcare expenditure, enabling greater patient access
oOngoing clinical trials, driving further innovation
Key trends shaping the forecast period include:
oPersonalized medicine gaining traction in migraine management
oAdvancements in CGRP therapy, improving treatment efficacy
oTechnological innovations in drug delivery for better patient compliance
oIntegration of digital health in migraine monitoring and treatment
oIntroduction of generative AI in healthcare, enhancing diagnostics and treatment personalization
What Are the Primary Drivers of the Emgality Market?
A major factor propelling the Emgality market forward is the rising global prevalence of migraines. Migraines, characterized by severe headaches often accompanied by nausea, sensitivity to light, and other neurological symptoms, have been increasing due to:
Higher stress levels in modern lifestyles
Changes in dietary and sleep patterns
Environmental triggers and pollution
Emgality operates by blocking calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP), reducing the frequency and intensity of migraine attacks. This results in improved quality of life and reduced migraine-related disabilities for frequent sufferers.
A May 2023 study by Migraine Canada highlighted the widespread impact of migraines:
12% of Canadians (4.5 million people) suffer from migraines
Over 1 billion people worldwide are affected
Women (30% lifetime prevalence) are more affected than men (8%) and children (10%)
1-2% of the global population experiences chronic migraines
These figures indicate a substantial growth opportunity for the Emgality market.
Who Are the Leading Companies in the Emgality Market?
The Emgality market is primarily driven by Eli Lilly and Company, which has been at the forefront of developing innovative migraine treatments.
What Are the Emerging Trends in the Emgality Market?
An important trend in the Emgality market is the rise of strategic partnerships, which aim to enhance technology integration and expand market reach.
One key example is the December 2023 partnership between Organon & Co. and Eli Lilly:
The collaboration focuses on expanding access to Emgality and RAYVOW across Europe.
Organon is responsible for distribution and promotion, while Lilly manages manufacturing and regulatory approvals.
The partnership prioritizes addressing the significant impact of migraines on women, strengthening Organon’s women’s health portfolio.
How Is the Emgality Market Segmented?
The Emgality market is categorized into the following segments:
By Clinical Indication: Migraine Prevention, Cluster Headaches
By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies
By End Use: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Home Care
Which Regions Dominate the Emgality Global Market?
North America held the largest market share in 2024, leading global sales and treatment adoption.
Other key regions analyzed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.
