Updated with Additional Photos: MPD Searching for Suspects in Business Burglaries

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in three business burglaries that occurred on Monday, March 3, 2025.

At approximately 2:45 a.m., the suspects forcibly entered a business in the 1100 block of 8th Street, Southeast. Once inside, the suspects took money and property before fleeing the scene. CCN: 25030523

At approximately 2:57 a.m., the suspects forcibly entered a business in the 700 block of 15th Street, Northeast. Once inside, the suspects took money and property before fleeing the scene. CCN: 25030522

At approximately 3:00 a.m., the suspects forcibly entered a business in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. Once inside, the suspects took money before fleeing the scene. CCN: 25030807

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of these incidents, should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

