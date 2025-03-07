Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion – Second Drawing Winners! 

The winners of the Pink Panther Bonus Promotion’s second drawing held Thursday, March 6 are from the following cities:

$15,000: Magee, Miss.

$10,000: Gulfport, Miss.

$5,000: Greensboro, Al.

$100 Digital Gift Card: Pass Christian, Miss.

$100 Digital Gift Card: Buchanan, Tn.

$100 Digital Gift Card: Glen, Miss.

Winners will be notified via certified mail.

Pink Panther Diamond Tripler Bonus Promotion drawing entries are automatically entered into the 2nd Chance Promotional drawing at the game’s end for $100,000!

There are seven Bonus Promotion drawings left! The next drawing will be held Thursday, March 20. You have until 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 17 to enter your non-winning tickets. All non-winning entries will be entered into the eighth and final drawing on May 29.

Prizes for the upcoming drawing again include: $15,000, $10,000, $5,000 and (3) $100 debit gift cards.

Visit our Pink Panther Diamond Tripler promo page for the complete breakdown of draw dates, prizes, rules, and more. And, as always, have fun y’all and play responsibly.