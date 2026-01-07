Submit Release
Powerball Continues to Deliver Big Wins Across Mississippi

JACKSON, MISS. – With the Powerball jackpot growing to an estimated $105 million, and an estimated cash value of $47.4 million for tonight’s drawing, Mississippi Lottery players have an opportunity to continue their Powerball winning streak after the Monday Jan. 5 drawing produced a $50,000 winner at QuickTrip #7251 in Grenada.

That recent $50,000 win continued a series of December winners, notably a $1 million prize on Dec. 31 after a player matched all five white balls in the New Year’s Eve drawing. The $1 million ticket was bought at Sprint Mart #4135 in Columbus and could have doubled to $2 million had the player added the $1 Power Play® add-on option.

Mississippi players have won five major Powerball prizes in less than 30 days, with winning tickets sold at retailers across the state:

  • $50,000 at Kroger #404 in Southaven on Dec. 10
  • $150,000 at Love’s Travel Stop #639 in Lake on Dec. 20 
  • $50,000 at Blue Sky #919 in Winona on Dec. 24
  • $1 million at Sprint Mart #4135 in Columbus on Dec. 31
  • $50,000 at QuickTrip #7251 in Grenada in the Jan. 5 drawing

Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the optional $1 Power Play® add-on feature, which can multiply non-jackpot prizes from two to ten times, or the $1 Double Play® add-on for a second drawing with a separate prize structure with a top prize of $10 million.

Tonight’s Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $12.1 million with an estimated cash value of $5.46 million. Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $199 million with an estimated cash value of $90.5 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $275,000.

