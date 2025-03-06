VA to complete Federal EHR deployment at nine additional sites in 2026

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced today it will complete deployment of the Federal Electronic Health Record system at nine additional medical facilities, bringing the total to go live in 2026 to 13, with complete deployment of the EHR at all VA medical facilities as early as 2031.

Today’s announcement follows December 2024 news that four VA sites in Michigan would go live in 2026. The nine additional VA facilities will be announced later this year following planning sessions among officials from VA’s Electronic Health Record Modernization Office, regional and local VA medical leaders, VA clinicians, and EHR vendor Oracle Health.

The Federal EHR system seamlessly manages data exchange between VA and the Department of Defense, improving customer service and convenience for VA and DOD patients.

“America’s Veterans deserve a medical records system that’s integrated across all VA and DOD components, and that is exactly what we will deliver. We can and will move faster on this important priority. But we’re going to listen to our doctors, nurses and vendor partners along the way in order to ensure patient safety, quality and customer service,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins.

VA is pursuing a market-based approach to site selection for its deployments going forward. This will enable the department to scale up the number of concurrent deployments, while also enabling staff to work as efficiently as possible.

VA will adopt a standard baseline of products, workflows, and integrations aligned with subject-matter-expert recommendations. The standardized national baseline will ensure successful Federal EHR implementation, accelerate deployments, simplify decision-making, and support future optimizations.

For more information about VA’s overall EHR modernization effort, see here.