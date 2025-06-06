VA health and benefits app reaches 3M downloads

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced that its Health and Benefits mobile app has achieved more than 3 million downloads since its launch in 2021.

The app, which has 1.4 million active users, provides Veterans access to a variety of VA health care and benefits information directly from their mobile phones, enabling users to:

Refill and track VA prescriptions.

Review appointments.

Review claims and appeals status.

Submit evidence for claims and appeals.

Review VA payment and direct deposit information.

Locate the closest VA facilities.

Access the Veterans Crisis Line.

Show proof of Veteran status.

“VA’s Health and Benefits app gives Veterans fast and convenient access to a host of important information, from appointments to prescriptions and benefits,” said VA Acting Assistant Secretary for Information and Technology and Acting Chief Information Officer Eddie Pool. “We encourage all VA-enrolled Veterans to stay connected and informed by downloading the app.”

Learn more about the app and download it.