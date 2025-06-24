Submit Release
VA processes more than 2M disability claims in record time

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced today that it processed more than 2 million disability benefits claims for Veterans in fiscal year 2025, faster than ever before.

VA achieved this milestone more than a month faster than the all-time record reached in FY 2024. At this pace, VA will surpass the previous record number of completed disability claims by more than 14% this year. VA has already awarded more than $120 billion in compensation and pension benefits to Veterans and survivors in FY 2025.

Since President Trump took office, VA has reduced the inventory of backlogged disability claims by more than 74,000. Veterans are also getting their claims processed more quickly — the average wait time for a Veteran’s claim to be processed fell from 141.5 days on Jan. 20, 2025, to 131.8 days on June 21, 2025.

“VA has reduced the claims backlog and has processed these claims faster than ever for a simple reason: we’re focused on getting results for Veterans,” VA Secretary Doug Collins. “We are just getting started in our mission to help Veterans, families, caregivers and survivors get the care and benefits they’ve earned.”

VA encourages all Veterans to visit VA.gov to learn more and apply for the care and benefits they deserve.

