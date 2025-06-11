VA announces $42M in grants to fight Veteran homelessness

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced the availability of $42 million in grants to eligible organizations to assist homeless Veterans and those at risk of homelessness with various legal services.

Grant applications are due by 4 p.m. ET, July 7. Organizations can apply for grants worth up to $500,000, which will fund operations for a two-year period beginning Oct. 1, 2025, through Sept. 30, 2027.

The funds are being made available through VA’s Legal Services for Veterans Grant Program and are designed to help Veterans in several ways, including:

Providing Veterans with representation in landlord-tenant disputes to prevent eviction.

Assisting with court proceedings for child support, custody or estate planning.

Helping Veterans obtain benefits like disability compensation.

Defending Veterans in criminal cases that can prolong or increase their risk of homelessness, such as outstanding warrants, fines, and driver’s license revocation.

“Services to help Veterans obtain benefits, maintain access to housing and navigate other common legal issues can make a huge difference in preventing or resolving homelessness,” said VA Secretary Doug Collins. “These important grants will help us make a positive difference in the lives of thousands of Veterans.”

Learn more about the grant program eligibility and award process online or by emailing lsv@va.gov.