Tyler Florence’s “Après Q” Fires Up 5850 Fest with Unforgettable Après-Ski Culinary Experience

5850 Fest 5850 Fest Culinary Creative Director, Tyler Florence

Celebrity Chef Brings His “Masters of Fire Program” to Ketchum Town Square, Leading a Star-Studded Culinary Lineup at 5850 Fest

The energy of 5850 Fest, the magic of Sun Valley and the pure thrill of open-fire cooking — it’s a match made in heaven. Expect bold flavors, perfectly charred meats and a luxurious twist on BBQ.” — Tyler Florence

KETCHUM, ID, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 5850 Fest is raising the bar for après-ski culture with the debut of “Après Q,” a one-of-a-kind, open-fire BBQ experience led by Food Network star, restaurateur and the festival’s Culinary Creative Director, Tyler Florence. Running Monday, March 24 through Thursday, March 27 from 2-6 PM, Après Q delivers an indulgent après-ski atmosphere, pairing Florence’s fire-grilled creations with expertly curated wine, craft cocktails and après-inspired bites.Located in Ketchum Town Square, Après Q offers an elevated take on après-ski cuisine, blending world-class culinary craft with the casual, celebratory atmosphere of post-ski revelry. The experience includes a rotating selection of signature live-fire dishes, inspired by Florence’s acclaimed “Masters of Fire” program. Mouthwatering menu items include: smoked St. Louis-style pork ribs, Santa Maria beef picanha, crispy pork belly with hot honey glaze and fennel pollen, black truffle mac & cheese, jalapeno corn bread with whipped honey butter as well as fresh pickles and delicious Kinzie Foods sauces.“This will be next-level après-ski dining,” said Florence. “The energy of 5850 Fest, the magic of Sun Valley and the pure thrill of open-fire cooking — it’s a match made in heaven. Expect bold flavors, perfectly charred meats and a luxurious twist on everything you love about BBQ.”“Great food for a great community,” said Brandon Kuvara and Jenny Dupre, Co-Founders of 5850 Fest. "With Après Q we are blending gourmet BBQ with the local après-ski culture for an experience that is all Sun Valley. "Joining Florence in 5850 Fest’s Summit to Table program are Ana Sofía Fehn, a Costa Rican actress-turned-culinary influencer known for her globally inspired dishes, and Art Smith, Oprah Winfrey’s former personal chef and a Southern cuisine icon. Karen Akunowicz, a James Beard Award-winning chef and Top Chef All-Stars alum, brings her signature Italian flair, while PopUp Bagels, the award-winning bagel sensation, will serve its fresh creations. Finally, Chef Melissa Mauselle, a local talent and partner at the Sun Valley Culinary Institute, has been announced as 5850 Fest’s Executive Chef, bringing her farm-to-table philosophy to the festival.5850 Fest is much more than a food festival — it’s a full-scale cultural event blending world-class skiing, entertainment and thought leadership. The festival’s music lineup features an eclectic mix of talent, including country legends Big & Rich, Barenaked Ladies and Sugar Ray, who will bring ‘90s nostalgia, Tracy Byrd, Tyler Rich, Annie Bosko and Josh Weathers add to the festival’s high-energy country music experience, while Brandi Cyrus will keep the party going with DJ sets from March 21-23.The festival coincides with the Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals, which marks the competition’s long-awaited return to U.S. soil and brings the world’s best ski athletes to Sun Valley. Festival-goers can experience the thrill of the races with live watch parties.With luxury dining, world-class skiing and an unmatched entertainment lineup, 5850 Fest is set to be one of the most talked-about cultural events of the year. Après Q tickets are available daily for purchase, offering attendees the ultimate après ski experience curated by Tyler Florence. For those looking to elevate their festival experience, VIP pass holders receive exclusive access to reserved seating, sponsor lounges and special culinary experiences.For more details, lineup announcements and to secure passes, visit 5850Fest.com.About 5850 Fest5850 Fest is a multi-day cultural festival in Ketchum, Idaho, coinciding with the prestigious Audi FIS Ski World Cup Finals. Combining world-class musical performances, curated culinary experiences, podcasting and panels and luxury VIP offerings, the festival aims to celebrate the history and allure of Ketchum and Sun Valley while attracting a global audience. Visit www.5850Fest.com to learn more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.