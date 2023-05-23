Alex Fang Joins LOHAS as a Partner
LOHAS Further Expands Team of Professionals Operating at the Intersection of Impact Investing and Philanthropy
Alex's expertise in the startup sector combined with his passion for using financial innovation to improve our world aligns perfectly with LOHAS' mission.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LOHAS is proud to announce its newest Partner, Alex Fang. With an extensive background in socially and environmentally impactful work, Alex is passionate about aligning tax-advantaged financial structures with impact investing opportunities and is an exciting addition to the LOHAS team.
— Rick Davis, LOHAS Managing Partner
A serial entrepreneur, social impact leader, startup mentor, and investor, Alex has nearly two decades of experience working in both for-profit and nonprofit social impact. In the nonprofit sector, he co-founded Surf For Life, an international development organization that has helped over 600,000 children access clean water, shelter, and education. As a frequent for-profit entrepreneur, his most recent exit from a company he co-founded culminated in a $43 million acquisition.
"Alex's expertise in the startup sector combined with his passion for using financial innovation to improve our world aligns perfectly with LOHAS' mission," said Rick Davis, LOHAS Managing Partner. "We are excited to have him on board and look forward to the positive impact he will make at LOHAS and beyond."
Alex’s current projects include leading innovation partnerships at the Department of Energy’s climate-tech accelerator and serving on National Science Foundation panels to support the domestic innovation economy. He is also the Director of Social Impact at OneValley, where he works to help founders build more sustainable startups; and he has completed his coursework toward his Master’s in Sustainable Finance. Having written his thesis on impact investing using donor-advised funds, Alex has positioned himself as a thought leader at the intersection of philanthropy and impact investing.
As a Partner at LOHAS, Alex will help parties find innovative ways to use donor-advised funds (DAFs) and other philanthropic capital to invest directly in for-profit ventures with outsized potential for social and environmental impact. In addition to LOHAS’ DAF, Alex will support clients using LOHAS’ fiscal sponsor programs (FSPs) that allow for-profit impact funds, companies, projects, and productions to raise donated capital that can then be invested in their impact venture. With his experience building successful businesses and dedication to making a difference, Alex is well-positioned to help LOHAS achieve its goals and create a brighter, more sustainable future.
About LOHAS
With Partners based across the U.S., LOHAS is on a mission to unlock billions of dollars in philanthropic capital and support its deployment into for-profit impact ventures that deliver sustainable solutions to our social and environmental challenges. LOHAS combats the lack of transparency in the traditional nonprofit world by creating and promoting 100% mission-aligned public charities that invest only in ventures supporting their cause. LOHAS is not your parent’s charity; persistent problems require innovative solutions. LOHAS clients achieve greater outcomes with their donated capital through sustainable impact investment models. For more information, explore LOHAS.org today.
