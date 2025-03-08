The Guardian Group, LLC announces Fellowship Trained Orthopaedic Surgeon: Jeffrey Meter, MD, QME

Dr. Jeffrey Meter has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) in the specialties of Spine and Orthopaedic Surgery

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeffrey Meter, MD, QME is a Board-Certified Orthopaedic Surgeon who is Fellowship trained in orthopedic trauma and spine care. He is the Chief of Surgery at the VA Northern CA Health Care System and holds faculty positions at Stanford University and UC Davis. He has experience in complex reconstruction of bone, joints and spine. In his spare time, he works with Samaritan’s Purse to bring emergency surgical care to disasters around the world.As a member of The Guardian Group , his QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:• Concise Reporting• Fair and Objective Analysis• Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation• Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based• Timely in MMI ClassificationsDr. Meter has registered QME exam locations in the following cities:• Rancho Cordova• Folsom• Sacramento• Yuba City• Chico• Auburn• Jackson• South LakeThe Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.