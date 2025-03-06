Hande Ocak Başev, Managing Partner of WSI Digital Consulting in London & Turkey, Named WSI Top Contributor

The WSI Top Contributor Award recognizes individuals who exemplify WSI’s mission to drive innovation and digital transformation.

It’s not just about one person; it’s about the entire WSI community coming together to drive AI adoption and digital transformation worldwide.” — Hande Ocak Başev

ISTANBUL, TURKEY, March 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WSI Digital Consulting in London & Turkey is proud to announce that Hande Ocak Başev has been named the WSI Top Contributor for Q4, recognizing her exceptional work in AI strategy, education, and thought leadership.The WSI Top Contributor Award recognizes individuals who exemplify WSI’s mission to drive innovation and digital transformation. Başev’s insights into AI adoption trends, governance, and industry-specific applications have positioned her as a leader in the AI space. She predicts that 2025 will be the year AI shifts from experimentation to execution, with businesses that integrate AI strategically gaining a significant competitive edge.“This award represents the power of collaboration and shared knowledge within the WSI network,” Başev said.Başev’s collaboration with Forbes Turkey and her role in developing the AI Leadership Index have been instrumental in bridging the gap between AI theory and real-world business applications. Through these initiatives, she has empowered companies of all sizes—not just large enterprises—to measure their AI maturity and adopt AI strategically.“My work with Forbes Turkey and the AI Leadership Index is all about sharing knowledge, fostering partnerships, and turning AI strategies into real business impact,” said Başev. "We are ensuring that companies don’t just see AI as a futuristic concept, but as a practical tool they can use today."“Hande truly embodies the values of the WSI network. With her deep consulting expertise and leadership in AI, she has been instrumental in advancing our AI consulting initiatives,” shared Valerie Brown-Dufour, President of WSI. “From driving digital transformation and now AI innovation, her contributions have been invaluable. Her collaborative and forward-thinking approach makes it a pleasure to work with her, and we look forward to continuing our work together on exciting AI initiatives in the future.”Başev’s recognition as a WSI Top Contributor underscores the impact of her dedication and expertise in AI. As businesses navigate the evolving landscape of digital transformation, her leadership and vision continue to shape the future of AI adoption.This award not only celebrates her accomplishments but also highlights WSI’s ongoing commitment to innovation, collaboration, and empowering businesses worldwide with cutting-edge AI strategies.About WSI Digital Consulting in London & TurkeyWSI Digital Consulting, led by Hande Ocak Basev, is a premier digital consulting agency based in London and Turkey and part of the global WSI network.About WSIWSI is a global network of digital marketing and AI experts dedicated to helping businesses grow. With nearly three decades of experience and a presence worldwide, WSI leverages cutting-edge technology and AI-driven strategies to drive measurable success. Our mission is to empower businesses with innovative digital solutions while maintaining a human-centered approach. Our motto, “Embrace Digital. Stay Human,” reflects our mission to unlock a world of possibility for those we serve.

