Ballard Designs’ Free Interior Design Services Doubles Down on In-Home Consultations This Year

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As home decorating enthusiasm grows, many homeowners, especially those just starting out, may find the cost to hire a professional decorator to be prohibitive. The average price for a principal designer is around $250-$300 per hour but can range as a high as $500.Multi-channel retailer Ballard Designs’ coast-to-coast expansion for its popular free Design Services program will include all 25 of the home decor brand’s retail store locations. By offering complimentary in-home design advice, the stores will empower more homeowners to tackle their own decorating projects with greater confidence.“Expert staff designers located at each retail location will come to your home free of charge to review your space, learn about your special needs, and help you create a plan customized to meet them,” reports Dominic Milanese, VP Retail for Ballard Designs. “We love great design and creating beautiful spaces where our clients love to live their lives.”Milanese adds, “By ramping up our free in-home design consultations, we’re able to provide an elevated level of service. During an in-home visit, our designers listen carefully, and then ask the right questions, like how you plan to use the space; will you watch TV there? And if you have kids and pets, how will they enjoy it too? A beautifully designed room is one that fits your family perfectly.”Customization is at the heart of the Ballard Designs brand and plays a huge part in its in-home Design Services program. According to Milanese, customers often come into the store looking for a sofa, but when a Ballard designer visits their home, they may find that it’s really a sectional that’s needed.“In-home visits allow us to tailor design solutions to fit your space and needs perfectly. Best of all, that personalized service is already included in the price of your purchase,” Milanese added.Ballard’s In-home design consultations sometimes produce wonderfully unexpected results. Recently, a customer in Jacksonville, Florida ordered new bedding online but returned the pillow shams to her local Ballard store because the color wasn’t quite right. A Design Consultant offered to come to her home and review her existing décor to help her find the ideal bedding.During the in-home visit, the customer shared that she was going through cancer treatment and really needed a peaceful place to heal when she got home.“We helped transform her bedroom into a serene retreat that made her recovery a little easier,” Dominic Milanese recalled thoughtfully. “And after hearing that story, our sister brand, Garnett Hill, wanted to help too, so they sent our customer a luxurious robe, a beautiful pair of slippers, and an encouraging note. Those are the kind of moments we’re trying to create for our customers every day, especially when they invite us into their homes.”About Ballard DesignsSince 1982, Ballard Designshas offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of QVC GroupSM, a live social shopping company that also includes QVC, HSN, Frontgate, Garnet Hilland Grandin Road

