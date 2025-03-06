LigaData Unveils Veritara AI at MWC 2025: Innovating Enterprise Intelligence with GenAI-Powered Solutions

As companies strive to extract real value from their data, the need for AI-driven solutions that simplify segmentation, analysis, and decision-making has never been greater.

Agentic AI is transforming business operations with autonomous, end-to-end solutions that are essential for meeting today’s growing demands.” — Bassel Ojjeh, CEO of LigaData

BARCELONA, MWC, SPAIN, March 6, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LigaData, a leading analytics software company in the telecom industry, announced its new sister company, Veritara AI, at MWC. Veritara will provide a suite of GenAI powered products and AI Agents, designed to empower businesses with advanced intelligence and monetization capabilities. With a strong emphasis on GenAI powered intelligence, AI Agentic automation, and monetization, Veritara’s solutions enable enterprises to unlock deeper customer and operational understanding, maximize value, and drive sustainable growth.

“Agentic AI is transforming business operations with autonomous, end-to-end solutions that are essential for meeting today’s growing demands. This market is on an extraordinary growth trajectory, projected to reach $47 billion by 2030.” said Bassel Ojjeh, CEO of LigaData. In today’s data-driven world, enterprises invest millions in collecting and storing vast amounts of customer data. Yet, turning this data into enterprise value remains a major challenge. Traditional approaches demand significant technical expertise, lengthy processing times, and complex workflows, creating bottlenecks that hinder business agility and delay revenue growth and ROI.

As companies strive to extract real value from their data, the need for AI-driven solutions that simplify segmentation, analysis, and decision-making has never been greater. Veritara is redefining this landscape by enabling businesses to effortlessly bridge the gap between data and intelligent action.

For more information or to schedule a demo, visit veritara.ai

About Veritara

Founded by AI, Data, and AdTech veterans, Veritara, based in Silicon Valley, is committed to advancing Gen AI-driven intelligence. The company provides telecom, media, and entertainment companies with powerful AI tools to enhance customer engagement, automate marketing processes, and ultimately drive business growth.

About LigaData

LigaData of Silicon Valley empowers Telcos in their data-driven business transformation journey through telecom and fintech products, and professional and managed services. LigaData’s software products and services are used by over 35 communications service providers, supporting over 400 million worldwide subscribers to extract greater value from their existing infrastructure by enabling them to drive revenue growth, retain market share, and enhance customer experience.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.