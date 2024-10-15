LigaData Powers Beyon's Future with AI-Driven Lake House Architecture Built on AWS

The Telecom Data Fabric product provides superior telco-optimized enterprise support. It offers improved, more responsive product support and telecom expertise, along with professional and managed services from LigaData’s telecom and data experts.

LigaData has deployed a state-of-the-art Lake House solution built on AWS for Beyon, enhancing its big data infrastructure with AWS's Gen AI capabilities.

Our Lake House product combines the cost-effectiveness of open-source solutions with enterprise-grade support, offering the best of both worlds.” — Khaled Jaouni, LigaData's Chief Operating Officer

SEATTLE , CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LigaData, a data analytics and cloud product company, announces the deployment of a cutting-edge Lake House solution built on AWS for Beyon. The new LigaData deployment incorporates best-of-breed AWS platforms and capabilities, including Gen AI capabilities available in Bedrock. It enhances Beyon’s existing big data solution and is designed to future-proof its data infrastructure.

LigaData built Beyon’s architecture using their Telecom Data Fabric Product on AWS based on capabilities and requirements to meet regulations. LigaData offers solutions to help customers explore various platforms and technologies, focusing on optimizing total cost of ownership (TCO). The LigaData Telecom Data Fabric ensures scalability and adaptability and is optimized for telcos.

As part of the deployment, LigaData conducted an in-depth evaluation of Beyon’s Power BI reports, analyzing historical and current data. This comprehensive assessment was critical in aligning the new solution with Beyon’s specific needs and strategic objectives. By utilizing AWS tools and platforms, including AWS RedShift, LigaData telco-optimized compute platforms, and Data Lake, Beyon is set to optimize data processing and analytics, ensuring enhanced data management.

In addition to the core deployment, LigaData is rolling out two AI-powered applications focused on key business use cases: Customer Segmentation and Customer Lifetime Value (CLV). These AI-driven insights will enable LigaData's clients to better understand and engage with their customer base.

LigaData offers advanced big data and Gen-AI products and solutions tailored for telecom operators, enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience. LigaData leverages cloud technology's best capabilities to deliver scalable, innovative analytics and data management products and services.

LigaData can deploy solutions in AWS local regions using AWS data centers in the Middle East, such as those in UAE and Bahrain, as well as in South Africa, to ensure low-latency, high-performance data processing and compliance with regional data regulations. Its products are versatile, seamlessly integrating across different environments, including public cloud, AWS Local Zones, and AWS Outposts. They provide telecom operators with flexible, reliable AI-driven insights and data management capabilities.

For more information about LigaData, please visit www.ligadata.com

About LigaData:

LigaData of Silicon Valley empowers Telcos in their data-driven business transformation journey through AI-driven telecom and fintech products, a real-time low-TCO hybrid-cloud data fabric, and dedicated professional and managed services. LigaData’s software products and services are used by over 30 communications service providers, supporting over 350 million worldwide subscribers to extract greater value from their existing infrastructure by enabling them to drive revenue growth, retain market share, and enhance customer experience.

