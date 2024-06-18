LigaData Telecom Data Fabric 4.0 Now Available on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

LigaData Telecom products with cloud platforms, such as Microsoft Azure, enables us to efficiently manage enterprise data, reduce operational costs, and enhance our agility in innovation and responsiveness to market demands,” said Nikos Angelopoulos, CIO of MTN Group.

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LigaData, a Telecom and Fintech AI and data solutions provider, is pleased to announce at TM Forum’s DTW conference the availability of LigaData Telecom Data Fabric 4.0 on Microsoft Azure.

This underscores the strong alignment between LigaData and TM Forum's "The Modern Data Architecture (MDA) project." Both LigaData and Microsoft are active TM Forum members and committed to driving innovation and efficiency in the telecom industry. The new version of LigaData’s Data Fabric can be directly deployed through the Azure Marketplace, offering greater convenience to users. This allows LigaData customers to quickly and cost-effectively spin up LigaData in the Azure cloud, providing a unified and real-time view of all telecom data. It also reduces the time and cost to integrate data from various data sources, systems, and applications from months to hours.

“Integrating LigaData Telecom products with cloud platforms, such as Microsoft Azure, enables MTN to efficiently manage enterprise data, reduce operational costs, and enhance our agility in innovation and responsiveness to market demands,” said Nikos Angelopoulos, Group Chief Information Officer of MTN Group.

“Mobile operators can now enjoy the best of both worlds: the most powerful and resilient cloud platform and the most scalable data products built for mobile operators to manage their enterprise data,” said Khaleelo Khan, Global Telecommunications Industry Advisory Worldwide of Microsoft.

The following product capabilities are available in this release running on Azure:

● Self-Service Data Pipeline Design and Management— Reduced cost and risk of creating/maintaining data pipelines through a collaborative drag-and-drop UI.

● Azure Cluster Management — Utilizing Azure clusters facilitates easier management of cluster creation and deletion, enabling efficient time and cost management.

● Azure Data Connectors— With drag–and–drop integration of Azure connectors, it is easier to read from PaaS origins (for example, ADLS2, Synapse, etc.) and write into PaaS destinations such as BLOB, ADLS2, and EventHub.

● Simplified Monitoring— Continuous monitoring metrics are generated and exported to Prometheus, which enables easy integration with advanced tools like Grafana. This empowers operations teams to independently monitor and manage systems, thus mitigating early production issues and reducing maintenance costs.

● Setup Multiple Hybrid Environments— Create multiple hybrid segregated environments in cloud and on-premise deployments for development, staging and production purposes. This gives customers the freedom to deploy and pre-test data pipelines before they are put to work in production.

● Clusters for Workload Management— Whether it's your cloud or on-premise deployment, define computing resources for your cluster and get complete control over how to efficiently manage resources.

● Auto Load-Balancing of Data Pipelines— As more pipelines are added or when load on pipelines change due to burst arrivals of data, automatic load balancing happens across assigned nodes for optimal performance and to meet SLA goals.

The telecom industry is in a new era of innovation, productivity, and growth. Thanks to LigaData's cutting-edge products that are now available on Microsoft Azure, and their team of certified technical experts, this integration promises to transform how telecom operators manage the challenges and opportunities of the digital age.

This builds on the September 2023 announcement of LigaData joining the ISV Success program.



About LigaData:

LigaData of Silicon Valley empowers telcos in their data-driven business transformation journey through data and AI-driven telecom and fintech apps, a real-time low-TCO hybrid-cloud data fabric and dedicated professional and managed services. LigaData’s software products and services are used by over 30 communications service providers, supporting over 350 million worldwide subscribers to extract greater value from their existing infrastructure by enabling new and enhanced data-driven revenue-generating services.